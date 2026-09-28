Game Balls From Jaguars' Week 3 Blowout of Patriots: DaVon Hamilton's Elite Outing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after an impressive Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

"I think it was a good response, it was the response we were looking for. It was the response we talked about all week, winning the game in all three phases," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the 35-6 win over New England.

For the Jaguars to get that kind of dominating response against the Patriots a week off of a tough road loss against the Denver Broncos, it took some stellar performances on both sides of the ball and on special teams. So, who gets this week's game balls? We break it down below.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls a play during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wacky kneel at the one-yard line aside, Trevor Lawrence was mostly fantastic against the Patriots. The Jaguars did not attempt any passes 20 yards or more downfield but were still able to put up 35 points due to how Lawrence played. He was accurate with the football over the middle of the field, with his lone turnover coming off a well-thrown pass to Brenton Strange that went off his hands. He was also able to evade pressure and still make accurate throws, something that showed up in a big way last week against Denver as well.

When the Patriots blitzed Lawrence, he went 10-of-15 for 84 yards and the aforementioned pick. When they didn't send the house and rushed four or fewer players, he went 9-of-14 for 98 yards and three touchdowns. According to NextGenStats, all three of Lawrence's touchdown passes targeted a wide receiver running an in-breaking route against split-safety coverage (and no blitz).

It was also a bit of a historic day for Lawrence, who threw touchdown passes to Josh Cameron, Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers. Lawrence recorded his 13th career game with 3+ passing touchdowns, passing Mark Brunell for the most such games in Jaguars history. His 105 career passing touchdowns surpassed Blake Bortles for the second-most in franchise history.

Defense: DaVon Hamilton

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said after the game in the locker room at EverBank Stadium, DaVon Hamilton is "one of them ones." The Jaguars' veteran nose tackle is in his seventh NFL season but is playing the best football of his entire career as he continues to develop as a veteran defender. That is saying something, too, since Hamilton has been a solid player for the Jaguars for his entire tenure.

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said last year that he views Hamilton as the best nose tackle in football, and Hamilton is starting to stack those kind of performances. He was stellar the first two weeks, and he then added some pass-rush in Week 3 with a career-high two quick pressures and a sack of Drake Maye. He also recorded a fumble recovery, nearly forced a fumble on Maye, and was once again stout against the run all game long. He has become one of the most important players on the entire defense, and that seems undeniable right now.

"Oh, man, D-Ham [DT DaVon Hamilton] was, again, I thought he might have played last week one of the best games I've ever seen from a nose tackle personally, and then this week, to follow it up the way he played, how selfless he is but also how difficult he is to game plan for," Coen said. the quarterback, and I think we were able to do that today."

Special Teams: Josh Cameron

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one was tough, because the Jaguars had a few players make some big plays on special teams. Cam Little was very close to making a 70-yard field goal, there was good coverage on the kickoff unit, and Logan Cooke had a solid day of punting. With that in mind, it is Josh Cameron who gets the nod here. He made an impressive tackle on kickoff coverage one play after catching his second-career touchdown, and he also had the Jaguars' best kick return of the season with a 42-yard return in the second half.

"That's him. That's the definition of who he is. He's the personal protector on punt. He catches a touchdown in the end zone on a critical down. Then he runs down on kickoff and makes the tackle. Then he gets a kickoff return out past the 50 on an explosive," Coen said after the game.

"The more you can do in this league, right? And he's such an example of that, where he comes in, sixth-round pick, and he's got strong hands. Everything that he does he does like a pro. He understands how to prepare. He's super smart and he's selfless. And really in so many ways, what we're looking for in a Jacksonville Jaguar."