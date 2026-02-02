Jaguars Land Exciting Defender in Latest Mock Draft Projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars won't pick until the 56th selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they can't land a big name.
That is exactly what happens for the Jaguars in the latest mock draft from a national expert, showing evidence of how the Jaguars can still walk away from the draft with a bonafide game-changer.
ESPN's Matt Miller mocked Miami Hurricanes star cornerback Keionte Scott to the Jaguars at No. 56, giving them a clear boost in the secondary.
"Scott is an electric slot corner with elite blitzing skills and the speed to close on the ball. He's smart and instinctual in coverage, and pairing him with Travis Hunter next season would be fun," Miller said.
The Jaguars' need for a cornerback is clear, even if Scott would play the same position as Jourdan Lewis. With that in mind, Lewis sustained a foot injury late in the 2025 season and it remains to be seen what his timetable would be for 2026. Lewis is also a veteran player with nearly a decade in the NFL,while Scott would be a long-term pick.
With how the roster is constructed today, the Jaguars' likely starting cornerbacks are Travis Hunter and Jarrian Jones on the outside. Lewiis, if healthy, would be the obvious starter in the slot, but in this scenario, the Jaguars get Scott to be either a Week 1 starter or terrific depth. The Jaguars' defensive staff last year showed the ability to play multiple cornerbacks throughout the game, too, which suggests Scott could play a massive role regardless of Lewis' status.
There is also the fact the Jaguars will still play Hunter both ways. With Hunter having some kind of role on offense, the Jaguars need at least three other starting-quality cornerbacks. That is a big ask, but the Jaguars had it last year with Jones, Lewis, Montaric Brown, and the combined seasons of Tyson Campbell and Greg Newsome.
With Newsome and Brown scheduled to be free agents in March, the Jaguars need more bodies at cornerback one way or another. Scott showed big-time talent with the Hurricanes during a terrific 2025 season, with the highlight of his year being a pick-six in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.
Scott also fits the bill for the Jaguars with his profile. He started his career at Snow College in Utah before transferring to Auburn and then Miami, serving as an SEC and ACC starter for years. A former team captain who is "intangibly rich", Scott also has special teams value. The fact he found such success after being a top JUCO prospect will certainly land him on the Jaguars' radar.
