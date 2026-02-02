Jaguars Land Exciting Defender in Latest Mock Draft Projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars won't pick until the 56th selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they can't land a big name.

That is exactly what happens for the Jaguars in the latest mock draft from a national expert, showing evidence of how the Jaguars can still walk away from the draft with a bonafide game-changer.

Latest Mock

ESPN's Matt Miller mocked Miami Hurricanes star cornerback Keionte Scott to the Jaguars at No. 56, giving them a clear boost in the secondary.

"Scott is an electric slot corner with elite blitzing skills and the speed to close on the ball. He's smart and instinctual in coverage, and pairing him with Travis Hunter next season would be fun," Miller said.



Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' need for a cornerback is clear, even if Scott would play the same position as Jourdan Lewis. With that in mind, Lewis sustained a foot injury late in the 2025 season and it remains to be seen what his timetable would be for 2026. Lewis is also a veteran player with nearly a decade in the NFL,while Scott would be a long-term pick.

With how the roster is constructed today, the Jaguars' likely starting cornerbacks are Travis Hunter and Jarrian Jones on the outside. Lewiis, if healthy, would be the obvious starter in the slot, but in this scenario, the Jaguars get Scott to be either a Week 1 starter or terrific depth. The Jaguars' defensive staff last year showed the ability to play multiple cornerbacks throughout the game, too, which suggests Scott could play a massive role regardless of Lewis' status.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There is also the fact the Jaguars will still play Hunter both ways. With Hunter having some kind of role on offense, the Jaguars need at least three other starting-quality cornerbacks. That is a big ask, but the Jaguars had it last year with Jones, Lewis, Montaric Brown, and the combined seasons of Tyson Campbell and Greg Newsome.

With Newsome and Brown scheduled to be free agents in March, the Jaguars need more bodies at cornerback one way or another. Scott showed big-time talent with the Hurricanes during a terrific 2025 season, with the highlight of his year being a pick-six in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) returns an interception for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Scott also fits the bill for the Jaguars with his profile. He started his career at Snow College in Utah before transferring to Auburn and then Miami, serving as an SEC and ACC starter for years. A former team captain who is "intangibly rich", Scott also has special teams value. The fact he found such success after being a top JUCO prospect will certainly land him on the Jaguars' radar.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

