Which Jaguars Earned Pro Bowl Honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be represented at the 2025 Pro Bowl.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that long snapper Ross Matiscik has been named to the Pro Bowl, marking his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Only Tony Boselli and Jimmy Smith, who each made five Pro Bowls, have made more Pro Bowls in the history of the Jaguars.

Pro Bowl Nods

"Matiscik has played 123 special teams snaps this season and made four tackles, tied for second in the league among long snappers," the Jaguars said. "Since entering the league in 2020, his 22 special teams tackles are tied for the most in the NFL at his position. Matiscik has snapped for P Logan Cooke to achieve a 42.6-yard net punting average in 2025, the sixth best mark in the AFC, and for K Cam Little’s 118 points scored, tied for sixth most in the NFL this season."

"In addition to three Pro Bowl nods, Matiscik has been named an Associated Press All-Pro twice in his six-year career (First Team in 2023 and Second Team in 2024).

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to Matiscik, the Jaguars have several alternates: linebacker Devin Lloyd, running back Travis Etienne, returner Parker Washington, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If any of the selected Pro Bowl players drop out, then the Jaguars will see these players step into the fray.

Having just one Pro Bowl pick on an 11-4 team is not exactly telling for just how good the Jaguars have been all season long, but it is hardly a surprise considering the Jaguars are annually snubbed for Pro Bowl honors. This is no new trend, and the Jaguars will need to continue to win games over the next several years to change that narrative and reality, which is certainly a plausible scenario.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"For the first time, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games powered by Verizon will move to Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area," the NFL's release said.

"The event brings the league's top players together for an AFC vs. NFC flag football showdown, coached by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC). Coverage of the Pro Bowl Games powered by Verizon will air live from San Francisco's Moscone Center South Building on Tuesday, Feb. 3., and begin on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. ET with the flag game at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.

Oct 16, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

