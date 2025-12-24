Why Jaguars are the "It" Team for Fantasy Championship

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially clinched a playoff spot in the 2025 NFL postseason. They got the road upset over the Denver Broncos in Week 16, coasting to a 34-20 victory to move to 11-4 on the year.

That wasn't what secured their playoff prospects, though. The Jags had to wait for the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to mathematically punch their postseason ticket.

The Jaguars still have plenty to play for, though. They need to keep the Houston Texans at bay in the AFC South if they want to host a playoff game. They also have a legitimate chance to climb to the No. 1 seed in the conference and earn a first-round bye. Jacksonville isn't taking its foot off the gas anytime soon, much to the delight — or terror — of the fantasy football world.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaguars need to be claimed off waivers



In the blink of an eye, the 2025 NFL season is nearly over. We're approaching Week 17, which marks the championship round in standard fantasy football leagues. With just two teams remaining, most contenders aren't worried about the waiver wire anymore. That's a mistake.

Even if someone has a solid roster they trust to carry them to a title, it's important to scope out the available free agents to potentially prevent the opposition from finding a difference-maker. The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of talent floating out in the void in a good chunk of fantasy leagues.

Fantasy QB1 since week 10:



TREVOR LAWRENCE 💪 pic.twitter.com/Rrhk9RECit — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 22, 2025

This team has been on fire offensively in its last few games, averaging over 39 points in their last three, including 34 against a vaunted Denver Broncos defense. In Week 16, they take on the Indianapolis Colts, who just allowed 48 points to the San Francisco 49ers. Jacksonville hung 36 last time it faced Indy.

This time, the Colts will have DeForrest Buckner, and maybe even Sauce Gardner, but that probably won't slow down this Jaguars' attack.

ESPN's Eric Karabell highlighted Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, and Trevor Lawrence as waiver wire targets for the championship: "Myriad fantasy managers likely shied away from Lawrence... because he had a road game against the mighty Denver Broncos. So, naturally, Lawrence scored a position-best 31.16 fantasy points in a 34-20 win. Lawrence has accounted for 75.46 points (10 touchdowns!) over the past two games. He has become a must-play option for Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, or managers should at least add him and ensure their playoff opponent cannot feature him."

