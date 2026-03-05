What Devin Lloyd's Free Agency Market Might Look Like

Many believe Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Devin Lloyd is the best free agent this offseason. Lloyd is coming off a great season, and many teams are looking to pick up his services this offseason.

He had the best year of his career last season, which was a contract year for the Jaguars' former first-round pick. That is good timing for Lloyd, who has his fifth-year option decline. Now, he has proved why he has earned and deserves to get paid with the best of them.

Lloyd was the best player on the Jaguars' defense last season, and he was one of the best in the NFL at his respective position.

The linebacker was a huge reason why the Jaguars' defense finished in the top 10 last season, and now they have a huge decision to make. It could be tough for the Jaguars because they could be outbid by other teams for Lloyd. Lloyd could take less money if he wants to stay in Jacksonville. It is something we will have to wait and see if Lloyd stays or goes.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will have to make that decision too. They could just cut their ties and move, and bring in younger talent to see if they could develop them into a good linebacker. If Jacksonville loses out on Lloyd, that will be a huge blow for this team that is looking to do a lot of good things next season, after having a successful season last year. Lloyd brings so much more than his play on the field. He is in the middle of that defense and is a great leader for this team, both on and off the field.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated named two teams that could land Lloyd this offseason once free agency begins. This means Verderame has the Jaguars not re-signing Lloyd.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the third quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

18. Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

Projected contract: Three years, $60 million

Potential landing spots: Lions, Raiders

" Jacksonville declined Lloyd’s fifth-year option in the spring, but he responded by becoming the AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September. For the year, Lloyd recorded five interceptions, 10 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. At 27 years old, it’ll be fascinating to see how front offices judge Lloyd’s talents."

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These are two teams that need the linebacker position, and both have the cap space to bring in Lloyd and are likely willing to overpay to get him.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.