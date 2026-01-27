The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to make some major changes for the 2026 NFL season. Not only does that entail whatever moves General Manager James Gladstone ends up making for this roster in the offseason, but EverBank Stadium itself will be undergoing some significant renovations next year. The capacity will be temporarily reduced to just over 40,000 fans, but the payoff will be well worth the wait.



The new "Stadium of the Future" is set to be completed by August 2028. The innovations will be thorough, so much so that the Jaguars will be playing their home games in Orlando in the 2027 NFL season to allow for construction at EverBank. While there's going to be a lot of changes for the Duval faithful, one will impact the team directly.



Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soon, the Jaguars won't feel the rain anymore

There's been a lot of discourse around the weather in the 2025 NFL playoffs. The New England Patriots just coasted to the Super Bowl with some powerful aid from Mother Nature herself. While they bested the Los Angeles Chargers all on their own in the Wild Card Round, they did have the heavens on their side in the following two games.



In the Divisional Round, they beat the Houston Texans in a 28-16 slugfest in the sleet and snow, which at least partially caused C.J. Stroud to throw four interceptions in the first half. Drake Maye was affected by the precipitation, too, but he was able to make enough plays to drag his team over the finish line. Then, in the AFC Championship, the Pats outlasted the Denver Broncos, 10-7, surviving a blizzard that rolled in just after halftime. Both of New England's scores in that one came off of brutal turnovers from Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.



The @Jaguars give a look at what their stadium renovations will look like 👀 pic.twitter.com/RqsksWz8Rn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2023

These ugly results have led many NFL fans to support the notion that all teams should play in a dome, to prevent supposedly superior teams from falling victim to an uncharacteristic result caused by the weather. Football purists, on the other hand, have argued that overcoming the elements is a part of the game and a major component that separates the sport from others.



The Jacksonville Jaguars never had to worry about snow, but they have seen plenty of rain games. Trevor Lawrence and the offense battled through a downpour in their Week 14 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Hailing from Florida, the Jags should always have the upper hand over most teams in the rain. The new stadium will have a canopy to shield spectators from the Sun and any precipitation, but it will also prevent the Jaguars from capitalizing on their natural advantage in a wet environment.

