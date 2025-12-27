1 Player Who Must Step Up After Jourdan Lewis' Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans got some devastating news on Christmas Day. While Duval was busy celebrating the holiday in the comfort of their families, an atomic bomb was dropped on their team's Super Bowl aspirations. During their incredible 34-20 road upset over the Denver Broncos, cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a foot injury.



It didn't look like anything too serious, and the resounding win over a fellow AFC contender was at the top of mind. Unfortunately, it was announced Christmas Day that Lewis underwent surgery on his foot and would be out for the remainder of the season. Now, the Jaguars have to navigate the rest of the campaign and the playoffs without one of their chief veteran leaders.



Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) celebrates his interception with cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and cornerback Christian Braswell (21) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.

Jarrian Jones can answer the call



The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million deal this past offseason as part of a flurry of veteran additions. That's quite a handsome contract for a nickelback, the richest in the league at his position, actually, but Lewis proved quickly that he's worth every penny.



In 12 games this season, with seven starts, he recorded 39 total tackles, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions, helping to establish the Jaguars' defensive identity as a team that can consistently make game-changing plays and capitalize on opponents' mistakes.

Lewis' play earned him a 69.0 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 31st among all cornerbacks this year. He's leaving big shoes to fill for Jacksonville. According to Head Coach Liam Coen, Jarrian Jones is up to the task:



Jarrian Jones picks off Nix!



JAXvsDEN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/F9MjGz2RRZ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

"Always hard when you lose a leader, elite communicator, guy that brings energy and focus and playmaking to our defense. So that's always hard, but he's handled it like a pro. He’s been extremely confident with the guys around him, continuing to try to pour into them as much as possible. And Jarrian, with every opportunity, he's continued to get better and has made some huge plays for us this year. His play energy is always something that I appreciate, and he's tackled at a high level, especially in space. So, continuing to get him moving in the right direction, and we're going to need him down the stretch."

Under Lewis' tutelage, Jones has broken out in his second year. In 15 games and three starts, he's registered 45 combined tackles, six passes defended, two picks, and a fumble recovery. PFF has him at a 74.8 overall defense grade, which is 16th among all corners this season. If he can maintain that level of excellence in a larger role, the Jaguars will be just fine.

