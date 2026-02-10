The 3 Position Groups the Jaguars Need the Most Help At

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some clear needs entering the 2026 offseason.

The Jaguars had a stellar 2025 season, of course, but they are looking to improve upon it this upcoming year. An AFC South title and 13-4 record was nice, but the Jaguars want post-season success to take the next step as a franchise.

For the Jaguars to take that important step, of course, they will need to improve at a few key positions. Here are some spots where they can start at.

Defensive Tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks along the side line during the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars got great results from Arik Armstead moving back inside, at least until he suffered a hand injury later in the season. Nose tackle DaVon Hamilton was one of the best run-stuffers in the NFL and helped the Jaguars build the NFL's best run defense. With that said, the Jaguars still have room to improve here.

Simply look at the last two Super Bowl winners. The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have each been four, five-men deep at defensive tackle. The Jaguars have some good players there, but they are far off from being Super Bowl-quality along the defensive line. They have a few other interesting depth pieces, but this is where the Jaguars need to take the biggest jump to join the NFL's elites.

Cornerback

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most fascinating positions on the entire roster has to be cornerback. The Jaguars saw much-improved cornerback play a year ago with career seasons from Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown, while Jourdan Lewis provided an instant boost as a veteran. Now, Brown and Greg Newsome are set to be free agents, while Travis Hunter will see his snaps increase on defense.

Even with Hunter set to play a larger role on defense than he did a year ago, the Jaguars still need to find reinforcements. With Hunter set to play both ways, they would still need to add two cornerbacks at least to replace Brown and Newsome, and this doesn't even factor in the season-ending foot injury Lewis sustained.

Tight End

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a legit top-10 tight end in Brenton Strange, who is just as much of a weapon as a blocker as he is a receiver. With that said, the Jaguars' tight end room beyond Strange leaves a good bit to be desired. Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt were signed to low-risk deals last season and played fine, but the Jaguars can find a lot more upside here.

If the Jaguars want to adapt to the NFL's newest trend of utilizing 13 personnel, then the Jaguars need to find some more dangerous weapons at a position that is becoming increasingly important.

