3 Instant Observations on Jaguars Losing Jourdan Lewis to Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has reportedly suffered a big blow.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars will be shutting down veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis with a foot injury. So, what would the loss of Lewis mean for the rest of the 2025 season and the Jaguars' playoff run? We break it down below.

This is a significant loss

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This certainly was no Christmas gift the Jaguars wanted. Lewis has been a steady player for the Jaguars all season and the secondary has made more and more big plays since he returned against the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago. Entering a two-game stretch in the AFC South and then the playoff run, the Jaguars will surely miss Lewis' experience over the coming weeks.

As we will touch on, the Jaguars have some of the reinforcements needed to sustain this loss, but that does not mean it isn't a meaningful one. Lewis has made plays against the run, against the pass, and as a blitzer this season and that gives the Jaguars one less veteran weapon to work with during their most important stretch

Why the Jaguars will still see Lewis contribute

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) come together after a play during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While the Jaguars will not have Lewis back for their playoff run, this does not mean the Jaguars won't see their veteran free agent addition play an important role moving forward. Lewis was a huge piece of the secondary's in-game communication during his few games missed earlier in the season, serving in many ways like another coach on the sideline.

While the Jaguars and Lewis would both greatly prefer he was on the field for a key playoff run, there is at least some upside for the Jaguars here because of the kind of player they targeted in Lewis. He has been a massive piece of their culture surge, and this will not change just due to his injury.

Jaguars have options

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) celebrates his interception with cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and cornerback Christian Braswell (21) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the Jaguars, they have the kind of young depth on their roster to sustain a loss like this and still win games. The Jaguars saw Jarrian Jones play absolutely fantastic when he filled in the slot for Lewis earlier in the season, and Lewis has taken Jones under his wing since his first day in Jacksonville. He has been guided well and has stepped up to the challenge.

The Jaguars do have some other nagging injuries at cornerback, but they like what they have seen from Christian Braswell, Montaric Brown, and Greg Newsome. Lewis and the earlier loss of Travis Hunter certainly hurt, but the Jaguars have a chance to weather the storm.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.