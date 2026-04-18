The 1 Troublesome Stat the Jaguars Need to Put Behind Them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had, by all definitions, a stellar 2025 season.

The Jaguars went from 4-13 to 13-4 in just the first year of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era, winning the AFC South and producing an MVP-level season out of Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both coordinators got head coach interviews, and the Jaguars are returning all but four starters -- most of whom have already been replaced.

In short, life was good for the Jaguars last year, and it continues to be good. But while the Jaguars should never discount the massive steps they took last year, it is still important for them to focus more so on where they must improve next. Coen has noted how critical year two of the regime is, especially after setting the high standard and expectations from 2025.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and head coach Liam Coen joked when asked how Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli effects their draft picks during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is one stat that reveals exactly where the Jaguars need to move forward the most. One that, if the Jaguars conquer it, could be the season's difference-maker.

The Stat

Most takeaways in the red zone in 2025...



1. Colts: 7



Most giveaways in the red zone in 2025...



32. Jaguars: 6 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) April 13, 2026

Simply put, red zone turnovers were the most glaring aspect of the Jaguars' 2025 offensive operation. Yes, the running game tailed off in a big way by the end of the year. That must be adressed, and the Jaguars believe they have started that process with the signing of free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

But the turnovers in the red-zone are one reason the Jaguars were not even better in 2025. Red-zone turnovers were a massive reason the Jaguars lost a winnable Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, even when you factor in that awful DPI call on Travis Hunter that never should have happened.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Had the Jaguars not turned the ball over in scoring territory, though, that never would have mattered. Those numbers do not even take into consideration the times the Jaguars gave the ball away in proximity to the red-zone, such as a Trevor Lawrence interception against the Houston Texans in their Week 10 loss.

The Jaguars were one of the NFL's best offenses by the end of the season, a result of Coen getting the most out of Lawrence and guiding him to the best stretch of performances in his career. The Jaguars saw Jakobi Meyers get added via a trade and backup receiver Parker Washington step up after Hunter went down with injury, and few teams were as hot as the Jaguars on offense by the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But there are still areas for the Jaguars to improve. Consider they converted their four-down in the red-zone against Buffalo instead of giving the ball up on downs? That might not factor into this specific sample size, but it is another example of the bigger and broader lesson.

In short, the Jaguars need to stay out of their own. They only lost five of the 18 games they played last year, and you can make a good argument they were their own worst enemy and lost themselves the game in all but one of those losses. For the Jaguars to truly grow, they need to defeat opponents consistently -- not themselves.