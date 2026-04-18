The 1 Troublesome Stat the Jaguars Need to Put Behind Them
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had, by all definitions, a stellar 2025 season.
The Jaguars went from 4-13 to 13-4 in just the first year of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era, winning the AFC South and producing an MVP-level season out of Trevor Lawrence.
Both coordinators got head coach interviews, and the Jaguars are returning all but four starters -- most of whom have already been replaced.
In short, life was good for the Jaguars last year, and it continues to be good. But while the Jaguars should never discount the massive steps they took last year, it is still important for them to focus more so on where they must improve next. Coen has noted how critical year two of the regime is, especially after setting the high standard and expectations from 2025.
There is one stat that reveals exactly where the Jaguars need to move forward the most. One that, if the Jaguars conquer it, could be the season's difference-maker.
The Stat
Simply put, red zone turnovers were the most glaring aspect of the Jaguars' 2025 offensive operation. Yes, the running game tailed off in a big way by the end of the year. That must be adressed, and the Jaguars believe they have started that process with the signing of free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.
But the turnovers in the red-zone are one reason the Jaguars were not even better in 2025. Red-zone turnovers were a massive reason the Jaguars lost a winnable Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, even when you factor in that awful DPI call on Travis Hunter that never should have happened.
Had the Jaguars not turned the ball over in scoring territory, though, that never would have mattered. Those numbers do not even take into consideration the times the Jaguars gave the ball away in proximity to the red-zone, such as a Trevor Lawrence interception against the Houston Texans in their Week 10 loss.
The Jaguars were one of the NFL's best offenses by the end of the season, a result of Coen getting the most out of Lawrence and guiding him to the best stretch of performances in his career. The Jaguars saw Jakobi Meyers get added via a trade and backup receiver Parker Washington step up after Hunter went down with injury, and few teams were as hot as the Jaguars on offense by the playoffs.
But there are still areas for the Jaguars to improve. Consider they converted their four-down in the red-zone against Buffalo instead of giving the ball up on downs? That might not factor into this specific sample size, but it is another example of the bigger and broader lesson.
In short, the Jaguars need to stay out of their own. They only lost five of the 18 games they played last year, and you can make a good argument they were their own worst enemy and lost themselves the game in all but one of those losses. For the Jaguars to truly grow, they need to defeat opponents consistently -- not themselves.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley