Top 25 Jaguars of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If all goes right for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2026 season could be one of the most important seasons in franchise history. But first, all must go right.

For the Jaguars to see that happen, they will need their top players to come through when it matters the most. The Jaguars have gotten off to a quick start during OTAs, and the rest of the summer will be about seeing which Jaguars continue to stand out ahead of their journey to repeat as AFC South Champions.

Every day over the course of the next several weeks, we will unveil our latest submission in our ranking of the 25 most important Jaguars entering the 2026 season. These are the Jaguars who will really determine the ceiling and floor of this team.

Defensive Breakdown



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' defense is set to be led by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile once again this season. Campanile proved to be one of the best hires of last year's coaching cycles after elevating one of the league's worst units into one of the most improved in the entire league. For the first time since the 2023 offseason, the scheme is the same as the year before and the Jaguars' unit should take another leap beyond that.

The unit, as usual, will be led by star pass-rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker , one of the best defensive end duos in the NFL who are each on $100+ million deals. The Jaguars do not have many new faces on the defensive side other than a handful of rookies, but they will see second-year defenders Caleb Ransaw and Travis Hunter take on bigger roles in 2026 after injuries limited them during the 2025 season.

Offensive Breakdown



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It feels like there is a real chance the Jaguars' offense takes a massive leap this season after they ended the year on a hot streak last season. Liam Coen will once again lead the unit as its play-caller and chief decision-maker, and he will have the same cast of weapons at his disposal with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter, and tight end Brenton Strange.

The Jaguars' offense had special moments last year. The question now is whether the Jaguars can turn those flashes into consistent play week-in and week-out, and which Jaguars are going to be critical to making that happen. Lawrence will obviously be the top name, but he certainly will not be alone.

Special Teams Breakdown

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Cam Little (39) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after kicking a sixty-seven yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Heath Farwell's unit was terrific last season, with punter Logan Cooke on ce again having a terrific year, the return game performing even beyond expectations, and then Cam Little threatening to set a new NFL record every other week. The only massive question facing this unit entering 2026 is who will start at the returner spots since Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten are set to be even more important this year than last.

Top 25 rankings



No. 25: ... coming soon