3 Instant Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing Montaric Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Montaric Brown is back.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made their first major move of the offseason, re-signing Brown after he turned in a career season in 2025. So, what do we make of the Jaguars and their big move to bring Brown back?

Jaguars get great value

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) warms up in the rain before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frankly, the $33 million, $11 million a year deal seems like a stunningly big win for the Jaguars. That might have sounded extreme when it came to Brown in August, but he proved in 2025 he is a strong starting option and deserved to be paid as such. With that mind, I had spoken with one person with knowledge of Brown's impending market who said Brown would have drawn offers around $12.5 million if he became a free agent.

Brown is a player the Jaguars clearly identified as an impact player early last offseason. He carried that momentum and used it to become a starter, and he then took his opportunity and ran with it. Brown was the Jaguars' most important free agent, and the Jaguars got him for less money than Nate Hobbs signed for last offseason. How does that make sense?

Draft needs have changed significantly

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it looked like Brown would be able to test the open market, the Jaguars definitely had a big need at the cornerback position. Replacing good players is always difficult, and replacing them at an important position like cornerback would have been a totally different story considering the Jaguars also have Greg Newsome as an impending free agent.

Had Brown hit free agency and signed with a different team, the Jaguars would have been in a tough spot. They still have Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis, but the Jaguars would have likely needed to add a top pick to the cornerback room to cover their bases. Now, the Jaguars' options are much more wide open.

Jaguars made their priorities clear

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars are not overly active when it comes to free agency, one can look at it this way: the Jaguars' free agency class is actually Jakobi Meyers, Cole Van Lanen, and now Brown. Three of the most important and highest-paid positions in football are wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback, and that is where the Jaguars have put their money.

Then take a look at the two big-name free agents the Jaguars are set to likely lose in running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Each made a big impact last season, but they also play two positions of significantly lesser value. The Jaguars have made their choices, and they appear to be right in their evaluations.