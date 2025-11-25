2 Noteworthy Fantasy Stats from Jaguars' Clutch Win Over Cardinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars took their fans on a roller coaster ride in Week 12's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. They got a crucial win, and even managed to cover, but the game was much closer than the team and its supporters were hoping.



Against backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Jaguars needed overtime and a heart-stopping pass breakup on 4th-and-4 just outside of the end zone to seal the victory. At first glance, it seems like Jacksonville had a good offensive showing. After all, they scored 27 points and gained over 370 total yards.



However, a deeper dive shows that this team was inconsistent on that side of the ball at best, and ruinous at worst. The Jaguars had four turnovers, converted just three of their eleven attempts on third down, and failed to move the chains on 4th-and-1 to lock up the win in regulation, instead, leaving the door open for Brissett and the Cardinals to march 69 yards to kick the field goal and extend the game.



Jaguars' offensive ups and downs



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. -0.16 EPA per rush



The box score also belies the Jacksonville Jaguars' performance on the ground against the Arizona Cardinals. The numbers say that they racked up 134 yards on an efficient 3.4 per carry. However, 64 of those yards came on just two rushes — a breakout of 45 from Travis Etienne early in the game and a 19-yard scramble from Trevor Lawrence.



Removing those two plays brings the Jaguars' performance down to just 70 yards on 26 attempts, for a pitiful average of 2.7 yards per carry. Etienne was able to string together a strong fantasy showing thanks to that long run and a receiving touchdown, but it's a bit worrisome that Jacksonville couldn't consistently pound the rock against a Cardinals defense that ranks 17th in rushing yards allowed per game.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) look on during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Brenton Strange - 44 snaps



Brenton Strange made his long-awaited return to the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing five games and six weeks with injuries to his hip and quadriceps. His presence was sorely missed by this team, as neither their air attack or their rushing was the same without him. He didn't waste any time proving that against the Cardinals.



Despite lining up for just 44 of the Jaguars' 62 offensive snaps, he caught all five of his targets for 93 yards. That kind of volume should make him a weekly fantasy starter at tight end, and even a decent FLEX option. However, it'll be interesting to see what his workload looks like once he's fully reintegrated into this offense and star wideout Brian Thomas Jr. is back out wide.

