4 Surprising Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars' Rollercoaster Thriller vs. Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars are back on a win streak. After their 35-6 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, they couldn't quite replicate that level of performance in their next game against the Arizona Cardinals. This team hasn't been a model of consistency in the 2025 NFL season, so no one really knew what to expect from the Jaguars after such a commanding victory.
Even when people knew not to lean too far in either direction, the Jaguars still found a way to shock the world. They got a much-needed win to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and the other challengers for an AFC Wild Card spot, while also closing the gap on the Indianapolis Colts, who fell to the Chiefs in overtime during Sunday's early slate.
However, it wasn't the most encouraging one, especially from the offense. The Jaguars survived in overtime to eke out a 27-24 victory over the Cardinals. Despite Jacksonville's struggles on that side of the ball, it did get some encouraging individual fantasy performances.
Jaguars' offense remains a mystery
1. Trevor Lawrence
I wrote in the week leading up to the Jacksonville Jaguars' clash with the Arizona Cardinals that Trevor Lawrence is a roller coaster, and that sometimes, that can be a good thing. He really put that hypothesis to the test in this last game. This contest was only so close largely because of Lawrence's four turnovers.
One was a strip-sack that was returned into the end zone for defensive points for the Cardinals, another ended a promising drive when T-Law threw a pick in the end zone, and Arizona took advantage of a different interception by scoring on the gifted possession.
And yet, Lawrence had another decent fantasy showing, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing while also rushing five times for 29 yards. He's currently the QB7 for the week before the Monday Night game, with 20.1 points. It's impossible to know when to play him, but he's certainly a high-ceiling option.
2. Brenton Strange
Brenton Strange wasted no time re-establishing himself as a top-tier fantasy tight end after he missed five games due to injury. Against the Cardinals, he showed once again that he's one of Lawrence's favorite downfield weapons, notching five catches on five targets for 93 yards and 14.3 full-PPR points. He's the TE4 for the week so far and has a strong chance to finish in the top-five for average scoring at his position.
3. Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers didn't exactly break out the way I expected, but he did grab his first touchdown with the Jaguars in Arizona. He tallied four catches for 50 yards and the score, giving him 15 points for the day. Brian Thomas Jr.'s return could shake things up for Jacksonville's offensive pecking order, but Meyers' budding connection with Lawrence is worth banking on as a low-end WR2 and high-end FLEX play.
4. Travis Etienne Jr.
Looking at the box score, one might wonder why the Jaguars didn't run the ball more with Travis Etienne Jr. After all, he averaged nearly six yards a carry, with 86 yards on 15 attempts. However, 45 of those yards came on a single rush early in the game. After that, the Cardinals did a great job neutralizing Jacksonville's ground game.
ETN did help out his fantasy managers by reeling in three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown, giving him 20.6 full-PPR points for the day. His versatility and explosiveness keep him as a must-start regardless of matchup, but his owners do have to worry a bit about the Jaguars' proclivity for abandoning the run if it's not churning.
To get all of our Jaguars' fantasy takeaways after each game, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.