Jaguars Have Bills Beat in Almost Every Category, Almost

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now the reigning AFC South champions. They fought to earn the honor. This team rattled off eight straight wins to close their 2025 NFL season, and they needed each and every one to outpace the Houston Texans and clinch the division crown. They've been rewarded for their efforts with at least one home playoff game.



Unfortunately, the Jaguars also drew the Buffalo Bills in the first round. Jacksonville shouldn't be afraid of this matchup. Hell, the Jags shouldn't be afraid of anyone. However, the Bills are the one AFC Wild Card team that the Jaguars haven't beaten this year. Plus, Buffalo might just employ the best player in the entire playoff field.



Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals for a first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jaguars have to contain Josh Allen



The Buffalo Bills haven't been the same juggernaut that they were in years past. With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens all fading this season, Josh Allen and the Bills were expected to take the AFC by storm and emerge as the new superpower in the conference. Instead, they fell to the Wild Card at 12-5, usurped in the division by the rising New England Patriots.



Allen, the reigning MVP, probably won't be repeating this year. He finished with 4,247 total yards, 39 touchdowns, 13 turnovers, and 69 percent completion. The fact that this was a down season for him is a testament to the game-breaking talent he is. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the edge on Buffalo in nearly every category, but it'd be a little rich to say that Trevor Lawrence has supplanted Allen in the quarterback rankings at this point, even if T-Law might finish higher in the MVP race. Linebacker Devin Lloyd outlined everything that makes Allen such a dangerous adversary:



The Buffalo Bills are favored going into Jacksonville to play the Jaguars..



Josh Allen is Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence is playing his best ball #PMSLive https://t.co/4fo9Uagljs pic.twitter.com/2d8rD7oYj5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 5, 2026

"Yeah, he's just a great athlete. He's obviously an experienced quarterback. He can put the ball anywhere he wants. I mean, shoot, he won the MVP last year for a reason, so he presents challenges to everybody at every level. He can break the pocket, extend plays, he can obviously do it with his legs on the ground, and he can attack vertically."



"He's one of the best in the biz, and he can beat you in every way, so for us, it's about team defense. Making sure that the pocket is strong, obviously, we're sticking in coverage. We’ve got to have a great plan for him, because he's a great competitor."

