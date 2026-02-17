Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Finished 2025 in Top Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback has arrived.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ended 2025 on a massive note, leading the Jaguars to an eight-game winning streak to propel them to a 13-4 record and an AFC South title. As a result, it is clear where Lawrence now stands among the NFL's elite passers.

Lawrence's Standing

Pro Football Focus recently detailed their top-graded quarterbacks from the 2025 season, and Lawrence found himself at No. 7. The only quarterbacks in front of him were Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow (?), Josh Allen, Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, and Brock Purdy.

"The 2025 season was pivotal for Lawrence to prove he could live up to the billing of his draft status. While it took some time for Lawrence to become acclimated to Liam Coen’s offense, once he found his footing, he was dangerous. From Week 13 through the end of the postseason, Lawrence generated a 92.6 overall PFF grade, the highest by any quarterback over that span," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence was spectacular over the second half of the season, playing the best football of his career and turning the Jaguars into one of the hottest teams in football. The fact that he is so highly-ranked despite struggles over the first two months of the season indicates just how good he was to finish the 2025 season.

There is also enough reason for the Jaguars to believe that Lawrence can continue his momentum, and perhaps be even better next season. Lawrence will not only have a healthy offseason, but he will also be returning to a fully intact coaching staff from the previous year, something that hasn't happened often for him.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, Trevor, first offseason healthy in a long time man. It is," Coen said last week.

"So to have that continuity with the ability to have your offense coordinator back, your pass game coordinator back, your quarterback coach back. I mean, that's huge. I mean, he literally didn't throw last year all spring until, I don't know, June or whatever it was."

"So you're working on the lower half, which was awesome. You're working on the upper half, which was awesome. But we got to do that without seeing the result of a completion or not. It's like, all right, dude, let's just get your footwork right, the head, the mind, the progressions. Now to be able to put it all together this spring. I think it'll be fun."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.