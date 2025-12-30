Four-Round 2026 Jaguars Mini-Mock Draft Ahead of Playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one win away from winning the AFC South and have clinched a postseason spot for a few weeks, with the likelihood of securing the No. 3 seed in the AFC after Week 18. However, that doesn't stop me from sharing a new mock draft with the masses.

The Jaguars do not own their first-round selection after the Travis Hunter trade in this past year's draft, which means they won't have their first draft choice until late in the second round. It may put them at a disadvantage, but general manager James Gladstone secured a solid group of contributors from his rookie offseason. He hopes to do so again as we look into this latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

Round 2, No. 60 overall: Dontay Corleone, defensive tackle, Cincinnati

Very impressed by how consistently disruptive Cincinnati DT Dontay Corleone is. Great power and quick hands make him a handful for Big 12 o-linemen pic.twitter.com/evhtIOFgHG — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) June 6, 2024

The Jaguars may have a top run defense in the NFL, but you must always continue to add talent where you are a strength, especially with no guarantees of continuous success in a certain area in an ever-changing league. If Jacksonville is able, they should look at drafting a defensive lineman.

Corleone has been one of the best run-defending defensive linemen in the entire country for a good three years, including last season. He is stout, explosive, and creates consistent penetration in the backfield.

Round 3, No. 79 overall: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety, Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Again, this is an example of how the Jaguars must continue to add depth and competition to positions of potential strengths or weaknesses. Even after drafting Caleb Ransaw in the third round, Jacksonville would welcome an athletic, versatile, and ball-productive defender in McNeil-Warren, a top Group of Five prospect who could fit what Gladstone is looking for in a future Jaguar.

Round 3, No. 92 overall: D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback, Indiana

D'Angelo Ponds is one of the most technically sound CBs in this class.

- Excellent mirror skills & route ID in man coverage

- 0 penalties & 3.8% missed tackle rate in 2025

- Hasn't allowed a 20+ yard completion to anyone besides Jeremiah Smith this year pic.twitter.com/7wJ6CL4TDR — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) December 27, 2025

Ponds feels like a potential defender in this year's draft that could go overlooked due to his size and stature, but this is a terrific coverage and versatile defensive back with great mirroring ability in man coverage who has shown to take down the best that the Big 10 has to offer. This would be a great fit in the Jaguars' defensive system, and an even better replacement if Montaric Brown walks in free agency.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami (FL)

Teams may be scared off by the age and medicals, but Akheem Mesidor has consistently produced since his true freshman year. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the better pass rushers in this class. If he stays healthy, the team that takes a chance on him will walk away with a steal pic.twitter.com/tzV6tfFadv — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) December 16, 2025

Mesidor may go much higher than the backend of the top-100 selections in the draft, even with his age and medical concerns. The Jaguars will need to continue adding depth to their pass rush to provide more versatility opportunities for Travon Walker in the interior. The combination of rush moves, cornering ability, and explosiveness is a nice pairing for this edge rusher room.

