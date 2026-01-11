Jaguars Lose Heartbreaker in Playoff Classic vs. Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Sunday marked the biggest day for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Liam Coen era.

Despite a heck of a fight for four quarters, a late touchdown drive by the Bills and a game-ending interception sealed a 27-24 loss for the Jaguars.

First Half

The Bills won the toss which, which meant the Jaguars took the opening kickoff. After Parker Washington lost three yards on the opening play on a failed jet sweep, the Jaguars failed to get anything going and went three-and-out.

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke was able to put the punt on the Bills' six-yard line, though Josh Allen completed a third-down pass to Tyrell Shavers to get an early first down. And while the Bills were hit with a holding penalty and a 1st-and-20, Allen picked up 22 yards on the next two plats to get a new set of downs.

The Jaguars' defense stiffened, though, after a Bills false start and an Allen incompletion on third down led to the Jaguars forcing their first punt. The Jaguars started their next drive with a 2nd-and-12. After an Etienne run got the Jaguars their first new set of downs all game, Lawrence threw his second interception in the last two months with an errant pass thrown right to Shaq Thompson.

The interception set the Bills up at the Jaguars' 33-yard line, but the Jaguars' defense didn't allow Buffalo to gain a first down and forced a field goal attempt. A delay of game on the Bills led to a 50-yard field goal attempt from Matt Prater, which gave the Bills an early 3-0 lead.

The Jaguars then started to have things swing their way thanks to three massive runs by rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten, who picked up 47 yards and got the Jaguars to the Bills' three-yard line. Two plays later, Lawrence found Brian Thomas Jr. to take a 7-3 lead.

On the following kickoff, the Jaguars saw another rookie running back make a massive play as LeQuint Allen forced his second fumble of the season. Devin Lloyd recovered the fumble at the Bills' 36-yard line, giving Jacksonville a ton of momentum.

The Jaguars then went for it on 4th-and-2 from the Bills' nine-yard line, and a Lawrence run was initially ruled as a first-down by the virtual measurement. Sean McDermott challenged the play, however, and the call was overturned. The Bills then put together a 93-yard drive thanks to a 36-yard catch from Keon Coleman, setting up a two-yard touchdown run from Allen to make it 10-7 with 5:37 left in the half.

The Jaguars' offense once again stalled, with the passing game failing to get anything going after a potential big play was knocked down at the line of scrimmage by Deone Walker. The Jaguars then punted for the second time, leading to the Bills killing most of the remaining time until the Jaguars got the ball back at their own three with 1:05 left.

The Jaguars had a chance to steal points and tie the game at the half after a 34-yard catch by Parker Washington put them in field goal range. The Jaguars just barely spiked the ball with a second left, and an offsides on Joey Bosa gave Cam Little a chance at a 54-yard field goal, but he missed just wide left to enter halftime with a 10-7 hole.

Second Half

The Bills opened the half by picking up 25 yards on two Khalik Shakir catches, getting the Bills across the 50 and into Jaguars territory quickly despite the Jaguars recording their first two quarterback hits of the game via Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. After a false start, the Jaguars finally got a third-down stop to force a 47-yard field goal from Prater, leading to a 13-7 Bills lead.

The Jaguars managed to pick up some steam finally on the next drive, with Washington getting a key first down on a 13-yard catch before Travis Etienne ripped off a 26-yard run. The Jaguars then capped off the drive with a 43-yard field goal from Little to make it 13-10.

Jacksonville's defense then came up huge, with Hines-Allen recording a critical second-down sack on Allen to eventually force a third-and-long and a punt. On the following drive, the Jaguars took their second lead of the game after Lawrence found Washington for a six-yard touchdown to cap off an 11-play, 62-yard drive and give the Jaguars a 17-13 lead.

The Bills and Josh Allen weren't going down easy, though. Allen put together a vintage drive with several big conversions on third down, until one of his third-down scrambles was ruled just short at the Jaguars' 19 to set up a 4th-and-short. Allen got it, and on the next play he found Dalton Kincaid for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 20-17 with 8:56 left.

The Jaguars then began to put together their own big drive. After a holding on the Bills on 3rd-and-8 gave the Jaguars a first down, Lawrence and Washington connected for a 31-yard gain to put the ball at the Bills 25. After another first-down, Lawrence threw his third touchdown of the day on a 14-yard catch-and-run by Etienne to give the Jaguars a 24-20 lead with 4:03 left.

That gave Allen plenty of time to work, though. Allen hit a few short throws to move the chains before a 36-yard completion to Brandin Cooks gave the Bills a first down at the Jaguars' 20 with two minutes remaining. The Jaguars then forced a 4th-and-short at their own, which Allen then took down to the one-yard line with just over a minute left. On the next play, Allen punched it in to make it 27-24.

On the first play, Lawrence was intercepted by Cole Bishop to end the game.

