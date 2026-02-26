2026 Jaguars NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Every Player Jaguars Spoke With

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us, and then some.

And while the Jacksonville Jaguars' duo of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have opted to skip out on the event this year, the Jaguars still have staff boots on the ground at Lucas Oil Stadium.

So, which prospects have the Jaguars reportedly met with so far? We compile a list below that you can follow along with all week,

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

The Longhorns' star linebacker told OnSI's Carter Landis that he had a good visit with the Jaguars. While Gladstone and Coen are not there, this does not mean the Jaguars aren't still making contacts and so far Hill has been one of those contacts. He is a long and rangy defender who could be an option to replace Devin Lloyd if he leaves in free agency.

Memphis OT Travis Burke

Sources: Memphis OT Travis Burke has formal interviews scheduled at the NFL Combine with the following teams:



• Los Angeles Chargers

• Jacksonville Jaguars

• Arizona Cardinals

• Indianapolis Colts



Started 11 games in 2025 for the Tigers at RT. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 25, 2026

It makes sense for the Jaguars to continue to look for offensive line depth. The Jaguars have plenty of players set to return along the offensive line in 2026; in fact, not a single one of their free agents is an offensive lineman with fewer than two weeks to go until the start of free agency. With that all in mind, the Jaguars can still take a hard look at the offensive line class as they dive into the offseason..

One of those options could be Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke. Burke, who has appeared in 33 games over the last three seasons, transferred to Memphis after a few years at Florida International. According to OnSI's Justin Melo, the Jaguars are one of several teams he has met with to this point.

Texas TE Jack Endries

Texas TE Jack Endries has had formal Combine meetings with the Eagles and Jaguars pic.twitter.com/VOhzLHf8Ax — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) February 26, 2026

Texas tight end Jack Endries said he has had a meeting with the Jaguars. It makes sense for them to look at the position as they could get more production behind top tight end Brenton Strange. Endries, the second Texas player on this list, and is a former walk on at Cal that transfered to Texas and thrived. That sounds a lot like a player the Jaguars would seem to deem intangibly rich, no?

Georgia TE Oscar Delp

Another tight end the Jaguars have met with, according to Chat Sports' Tom Downey, is Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp. Delp caught 70 passes and nine touchdowns for Georgia over the years and is an experienced option in what looks to be a fascinating tight end class.

Georgia TE Oscar Delp has formal Combine meetings with the Broncos, Texans, Eagles, Saints, Bucs and Jaguars — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) February 26, 2026

Arizona State CB Keith Abney II

Abney said on Thursday he has met with the Jaguars, which certainly makes sense. He is a bulldog in coverage who plays the brand of football the Jaguars are known for.

