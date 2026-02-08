5 Early Names For Jaguars to Watch at No. 56

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will have a host of options when it comes to the franchise's first 2026 draft pick.

As a result of the Travis Hunter trade, the Jaguars' first draft pick as of today is at No. 56 -- toward the latter half of the draft's second round. Things could change between now and the kickoff of the draft, of course, but No. 56 is the option we are focusing on to kick off the start of the offseason.

It is far too early in the draft process to determine where players' value ranges may fall. The combine and pro days and so forth still have to occur, and the landscape in April will be different than what we know now. With that in mind, here are five early names to consider when it comes to the range of the No. 56 pick.

Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

One of the most popular names in two-round mock drafts to this point has been Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter. Hunter is more of a mobile nose tackle than he is a pass-rushing chess piece along the interior, but beggars can't be choosers. The Jaguars need help upfront, and Hunter is one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the entire class.

Florida State DL Darrell Jackson Jr

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Another top defensive tackle prospect who currently looks slated to be a second-round pick, Darrell Jackson is a mountain of a defender who would fill a big gap in the Jaguars' defensive tackle depth chart. He showed promise and an ascending ceiling as a pass-rusher in 2025, while he should be ready made as a versatile run-defender.

Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) tackles Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars want to use an early draft pick to address their edge rush, then it is would be hard to find a player with a more fitting temperament than Michigan's Derrick Moore. And explosive and violent pass-rusher, Moore would give the Jaguars the change-up pass-rusher their roster needs while he still bulks up to become a full-time player in the future.

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) smiles during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what the Jaguars' exact plan at linebacker is. Devin Lloyd had an elite performance in the 2025 season, but his price tag makes it unlikely he returns to Jacksonville next season. If the Jaguars want to use an early pick to replace him, then Cincinnati's Jake Golday would be an intriguing option. A former FCS standout, he is a top-tier athlete with a ceiling that Anthony Campanile could unlock.

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one may seem a bit aggressive, but it was just a year ago when the Los Angeles Rams took Terrance Ferguson with their top draft pick despite a deep tight end room. The move helped the Rams move toward their 13 personnel evolution, and adding a serious pass-catching weapon like Stowers could do the same for the Jaguars. He is the opposite of Brenton Strange as a player, which could make him all the more intriguing of an addition.

