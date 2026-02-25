Longhorns' Anthony Hill Talks Jaguars, Devin Lloyd From Combine

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have their top brass in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, but that doesn't mean it isn't a critical week.

A big part of this week is finding the potential next generation of Jaguars. With the Jaguars set to lose several key pieces in free agency, their replacements very well could be in Indianapolis this week.

One of those potential replacements? Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who says he spoke with the Jaguars during the week.

"I had a great time with them. It was a great interview. I had fun with them and they're a great organization," Hill said.

Hill is a long, rangy player who is able to make plays in all three phases of linebacker play. He can run downfield in coverage, make plays downhill against the run, and make an impact as a pass-rusher after 17 sacks in college .

That certainly sounds a lot like Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd , who is widely expected to hit free agency in just a few weeks. Naturally, Hill is a fan of the Jaguars' second-team All-Pro linebacker.

"Yep, I watched some of the stuff he did. He had a great year last year, and I would be looking forward to play with him if I could," Hill said.

Listening to Hill detail what he believes is the biggest part of his game, and a Lloyd comparison certainly sounds appropriate. Hill was able to make plays all over the field for Texas thanks to his speed and size, which is exactly what Lloyd brought the Jaguars a year ago.

"Yeah, I feel like the biggest part of my game is how versatile I am. I'm able to play Mike, play Will, play Sam. So I really have fun being able to play on the edge and play off the ball and maybe walk out on on three. So I just have fun doing everything and being able to have a versatile part of my game," Hill said.

As for what Hill will do this week, he confirmed that he will be a full participant in the combine -- something that is not exactly common with the event in recent years.

"I'm doing everything. So I'm here. I'm doing it all. I'm here. ... I feel like the 40 is the main attraction here, but the drills is something that I'm really looking forward to do, it should be a fun time," Hill said.

As for what Hill wants to run in the 40, he isn't to concerned with things like that. He just knows what he wants it to look like.

"I don't know. I just want to run fast. That's my main goal. I ain't really too focused on the time. I just want to run fast," Hill said.

