Jaguars 2026 Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Tickets and Joint Practices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In just 11 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will embark on yet another summer of training camp practice at the Miller Electric Center.

The Jaguars' summer schedule is now set, between the start of camp, their various joint practices, and more over the course of the next month-plus.

Jacksonville is set to host 10 open practices to the fans over the course of training camp, and all of the information for each practice can be found below:

Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 Training Camp Schedule

Date Practice Time Practice Theme July 29 8:30 a.m. Kick Off Day July 30 8:30 a.m. Throwback Thursday July 31 8:30 a.m Season Ticket Members Aug. 2 8:30 a.m. Kids Club & Rookies Aug. 3 8:30 a.m. Women in Sports Aug. 7 10:00 a.m. Mock Game Aug. 9 8:30 a.m. Stadium of the Future Aug. 19 9:30 a.m. Joint Practice vs. CAR Aug. 23 8:30 a.m. Military Appreciation Aug. 25 9:30 a.m. Joint Practice vs. TB

"Each open camp day will bring different giveaways, offers or programming. Attending fans can expect the Miller Electric Center Pro Shop and concessions to be open during Training Camp," the Jaguars said in a release.



Fans are able to register for tickets online. This will be the second training camp held under head coach Liam Coen, and it will be the first time in the Coen era that the Jaguars will host joint practices. The Jaguars had one joint practice last year in Miami with the Dolphins, and the last joint practice in Jacksonville came in 2024 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Well, we didn't have any of the luxury last year of picking those and having those opportunities. We only had the one opportunity presented to us based on the schedule and the teams that we were playing, it just didn't work out," Coen said this offseason. "So yeah, year two from a schedule standpoint and the teams that we're playing against, we were able to get on it earlier as well in terms of trying to set things up and communicate with some of those teams we may be playing in those preseason games, so I feel a lot better about it in year two..”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen laughs with coaches before the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The days where the Jaguars host the Panthers and Buccaneers might be the most eventful days of training camp considering how the Jaguars are planning to attack the practices. Coen and the Jaguars will largely use the practices as a replacement for preseason reps for most of their key players, which means this will likely be as much as you see Trevor Lawrence and company against an opponent before Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars had their starters play in the first two preseason games last season before sitting out against the Dolphins. It appears the preseason will look much different now, which adds a different element to this year's training camp.

“Because you're in a little bit more of a controlled setting that you can get the guys you want specific reps and not have to worry about as much that you're putting a guy in a full-contact situation in preseason games that don't count against our schedule record. And so, I think it's something a little bit more controlled," Coen said about joint practices.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks after the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think the guys, the teams that we're practicing against have a good understanding of what that looks like and being able to do that together. And the guys, they get more competitive. You look at Miami last year, although we had some ups and downs in that practice, I thought we saw some good competitive juice, some real game-like participation in those practices. I think you're always trying to simulate game-like, and I think that those opportunities simulate game-like more than anything.”

Training camp is going to be a significant time for the 2026 Jaguars. After a strong offseason program that saw the offense continue its momentum from the second-half of last season, the Jaguars are entering camp with sky-high expectations. There is now bound to be plenty of fans in attendance to see them meet these expectations.