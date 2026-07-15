9 Bold Predictions for Jaguars' Training Camp: Bhayshul Tuten's Path Forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 14 days. That is how much longer we have to wait for the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off training camp at the Miller Electric Center, which means soon the Jaguars will officially be back.

With training camp right around the corner , we are going to go on the record and call our shots with our biggest and boldest predictions ahead of camp. Who wins the key jobs, who could surprise, and much more is broken down below.

Bhayshul Tuten "wins" RB1 job

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) warms up during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most interesting and important position battle the Jaguars are set to host later this month will be the battle to replace Travis Etienne at running back. Bhayshul Tuten flashed tons of talent as a rookie and had a great offseason program, while the Jaguars clearly signed Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency for a reason, and his history with Liam Coen could serve him well as he battles for snaps.

My prediction? The two are in a heated battle all through camp (while not playing in any preseason games), but Tuten's upside as a pass-catcher gives him the narrow edge over Rodriguez and he wins the job -- as far as the job can be won, at least. All signs point to this being a timeshare backfield, but someone has to be on the field first in Week 1, and I believe by the end of training camp that it will be Tuten.

Wyatt Milum Wins RG Job

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt like second-year offensive lineman Wyatt Milum had some big stakes facing him entering the offseason program, and all indications are that he passed each test with flying colors. A top-100 pick a year ago, Milum dealt with injuries as a rookie but told us during minicamp that he is the healthiest he has been as a pro, while also feeling the strongest he has ever felt.

I believe Patrick Mekari will enter training camp as the starting right guard, just like he was a year ago. But I think over the course of training camp, Milum's power and explosiveness will win out and he will become the youngest starter on the Jaguars' offensive line. The fact that Mekari can play any position on the line and can be the Jaguars' top backup at each spot would also make it an easier decision to bench him, since chances are he would be back in the lineup sooner or later due to injuries during the 2026 season.

Danny Striggow Solidifies Case as DE3

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest risk the Jaguars took this offseason was in the defensive end room. The Jaguars have a top-notch defensive end duo with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but the depth behind them is as unproven as any other spot on the roster since it consists of two second-year defensive ends (Danny Striggow and B.J. Green) and two Day 3 rookies (Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee).

My prediction is that by the end of training camp, it becomes clear that Striggow is the Jaguars' No. 3 defensive end, taking the role that Dawuane Smoot had a year ago. He earned a ton of respect from the Jaguars' staff a year ago, and another year of development should earn him a major role in the defense,

Travis Hunter Still Splits Days at CB and WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter is set to play on both sides of the ball yet again in 2026 , even if the split is likely set to look a good bit different. After playing twice as many snaps at wide receiver as he did at cornerback as a rookie, all expectations are for Hunter to take on an expanded role at cornerback this year while still having a place in the offense.

With that said, I believe his training camp will look a lot like last year's -- once he is cleared and is back on the field, at least. Hunter might major at cornerback this season, but I think he will still split practice days at multiple spots and get plenty of work with both the offense and defense as they prepare for Week 1.

Brian Thomas Jr. Continues His Ascencion

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs upfield after a catch as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. is a bit of a practice enigma. As a rookie, he was extremely quiet in training camp before breaking out with a dominant joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2025, Thomas and Trevor Lawrence struggled to get on the same page throughout the entirety of training camp and these struggles carried over to the regular season. Then this spring, Thomas rebounded and looked like one of the best players on the entire field.

My prediction is that Thomas is able to carry this momentum over to the 2026 training camp, which should set up the best training camp of his young career. He is healthier than he was a year ago, and the Jaguars seem to understand his fit in the offense better now as well. I think he is in for a big few months before Week 1.

Jabbar Muhammad Makes the Roster

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (37) runs on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest riser of the Jaguars' offseason was second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, and I think he continues his rise in camp and earns a spot on the 53-man roster as a result. Not all offseason stars are able to carry their momentum over to July and August, but Muhammad has the traits to suggest this will not be a worry.

Muhammad will likely have to beat out veteran backup cornerback Christian Braswell to make this prediction come true, but I think his playmaking ability and ball skills help him do that. He was a pass breakup machine in college, and this continued over the course of OTAs and minicamp. Why can't it continue once pads come on?

Nate Boerkircher Runs Away With TE2 Job

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs a route during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps it is not so bold to predict that the No. 56 overall pick, and the Jaguars' top pick, from April will be the primary backup to Brenton Strange. But it is worth remembering that Quintin Morri had a fair bit of hype entering the offseason program as a potential veteran backup to Strange, and then Tanner Koziol had a fantastic offseason.

With that said, there is little doubt in my mind that Boerkircher runs away with the job over the course of training camp. His ability as a blocker should easily give him a role over Koziol, while he has significantly more upside in the passing game than Morris. Boerkircher should earn an important spot on the depth chart much sooner rather than later.

Cam Little Makes a 71+ Yard Field Goal in Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) warms up during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars kicker Cam Little sure had a 2025 to remember, f rom his record-breaking kick vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and his stunning 70-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason. I predict that he will be even better this season, and he will kick off his momentum early on in training camp.

Little has made booming kicks in practice before, and I predict he passes his 70-yard mark from last preseason with a 71-yard (or longer) in practice during camp. Little has already pushed the boundaries before, so why not use training camp to see what his ultimate range really is? Heck, it might even help set him up to break his own record by the time the season rolls around.

Josh Cameron Wins a Returner Job

Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches punts during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the questions that will need answering when the Jaguars kick off training camp will be their returner spots, both on punts and kickoff teams. Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten shined in those roles last year, but each is set to see a larger role on offense this year than they did to start the 2025 season. So, who will replace them?

My guess is that rookie receiver Josh Cameron takes at least one of the roles. He only returned one kickoff at Baylor, but the different kickoff rules in the NFL could suit his yards after contact ability, while he was a prolific punt returner throughout his entire college career. I expect a significant special teams contribution from him with at least one of the return teams, if not both.