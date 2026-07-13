16 Questions That Will Demand Answers When Jaguars Start Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In less than 20 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off yet another training camp at the Miller Electric Center and the race toward a 2026 playoff spot will be on.

When the Jaguars do open training camp later this month, there will be some big questions that need answering. We take a look at the biggest ones up and down the offense, defense and special teams before the first practice takes place.

Who is RB1?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the departure of Travis Etienne in free agency , the Jaguars have a ton of production to replace in the backfield. The Jaguars will be heading into camp with a clear top-three at running back between second-year running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen and Chris Rodriguez Jr., who was the Jaguars' lone free agent addition in March.

Allen seems set to reprise his role as the pass-protecting back from a year ago, which means it will be largely up to Tuten and Rodriguez to replace Etienne's workload in the running game. Tuten has the speed and passing game upside while Rodriguez has history with Liam Coen and is one of the more efficient rushers in the NFL. This will be the most important battle in camp.

How Will Travis Hunter's snaps be divided?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This very well could be repackaged into asking when exactly Hunter will be back on the field and 100% for the Jaguars, but where he actually ends up spending most of his snaps seems like the more important question. All signs from the Jaguars' roster building suggest Hunter is due to have a much more expanded role at cornerback compared to his rookie season, which could beg the question of what his role on offense will now look like.

Hunter played mostly receiver as a rookie and should still make an impact on that side of the ball in 2026. What that impact ends up being will largely depend on how often he is on the field at wide receiver, which is a balance the Jauars will have to start to find once Hunter is cleared and back on the practice field.

Who Replaces Devin Lloyd?

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the departure of Etienne, the exit of All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd has created a similar hole on the other side of the ball. Lloyd just had his best season as a pro and proved to be a difference-maker for the Jaguars and Anthony Campanile's unit, and the Jaguars did not exactly spend a lot of resources looking for a replacement.

The only linebacker the Jaguars added after Lloyd's departure was seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes, and it looks like the job is Ventrell Miller's to lose. Do not count out second-year linebacker Branson Combs, either, after he had a terrific offseason program and drew the praises of the Jaguars' coaching staff.

Who is Starting at LT in Week 1?

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are lucky to have strong depth at the offensive tackle position, but that does not mean there is not a serious question at left tackle entering camp. If all things were equal, it is clear that Cole Van Lanen would be the Jaguars' starting left tackle in Week 1, but it remains to be seen when Van Lanen will be back on the field after his Week 18 knee injury last year.

Walker Little is the perfect type of tackle to have waiting in the wings while Van Lanen recovers, but it still remains to be seen when the Jaguars will have their ideal starting offensive line together and on the field. Van Lanen is expected to be back on the practice field at some time in camp, making his return a significant one to watch.

What Does the Next Step Look Like for Trevor Lawrence?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with coaches after the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence's game elevated in a massive way during the 2025 season, and the question now is how big of a leap he can take from here. Another year in Liam Coen's offensive system should do wonders for last year's MVP finalist, and the fact is the Jaguars could finally be hitting the point where Lawrence's peak starts to come into focus.

Lawrence has always had the traits of a franchise quarterback, and he has shown the ability to play like one of the league's best when things are not falling apart around hm. This looks like it could be the best situation he ever played in , and the expectations for what he could do can not possibly be any higher.

What Kind of Impact Can Caleb Ransaw Make?

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Ransaw was a top pick for the Jaguars a year ago, but he ended up missing his entire rookie season after a foot injury in training camp. Ransaw was fully cleared for the offseason program this time around, though, and he was able to show off the coverage traits that made the Jaguars so excited about his prospects a year ago.

The Jaguars seemingly have their starting safeties already in Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson, so Ransaw's most likely role is as the No. 3 safety. What kind of impact can he make from this point on from that role could change the ceiling of the pass defense.

What Kind of Role Will Nate Boerkircher Play?

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I believe Nate Boerkircher will play a bigger role than any other rookie on the Jaguars' roster this season, but just how big will the role be for the No. 56 pick? How many looks will he actually get in a passing game that has plenty of weapons at wide receiver, and another top weapon in tight end Brenton Strange.

It seems clear that Boerkircher will make an impact for the Jaguars in the running game, and he could be the biggest reason the Jaguars are able to play more 12 and 13 personnel looks this offseason. The pick has been panned since the Jaguars turned it in, but there is a good chance it pays off early dividends.

Who leads the Pass-Rush Depth?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have one of the NFL's best edge duos with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but there are legit questions about the depth behind them. The rest of the defensive end depth chart consists of two former undrafted free agents entering their second seasons (Danny Striggow and B.J. Green) and two Day 3 rookies (Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee).

The Jaguars are clearly banking on their ability to scout and develop talent. It paid off a year ago with strong performances from Striggow and Green, and now the Jaguars will need that success to duplicate itself.

Who Leads the Receiver Room in Production?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have a crowded wide receiver room entering 2026; call it a champagne problem, as it is hard to see a scenario where the Jaguars have a true No. 1 receiver since they have so many players who could fit the bill. Some offenses would struggle to keep everyone happy, but the Jaguars spread the ball around efficiently last year and should be able to do so yet again.

Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers led the unit down the stretch a year ago and could be the favorites to do it again. Do not forget about Brian Thomas Jr., though, and then you have to factor in the touches that Travis Hunter and Brenton Strange get.

Can Brian Thomas Jr. Rebound from 2025?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs a drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. had the most disappointing season of any Jaguars player in 2025, but he is already on the road to recover from it. Thomas dealt with injuries a year ago and also struggled with his fit in Liam Coen's offense, but his play picked up as the year went on. Then this offseason, Thomas was the clear MVP of OTAs and minicamp as he looked as dominant as ever.

The Jaguars shot down trade rumors all offseason, and Thomas' performance on the practice field certainly seemed to vindicate that decision. If he can carry this over to Week 1, he could change the entire trajectory of the passing game.

What Could a Healthy Season Mean for Travon Walker?

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs through tackling dummies during Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travon Walker signed a massive contract extension for the Jaguars this offseason, and it sure feels like 2026 is when he can really make good on what the Jaguars have always seen in him. After back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2023 and 2024, Walker dealt with multiple injuries last season and saw his sack numbers take a step back as a result.

Walker is now fully healthy, and the Jaguars want to see him become the kind of player who makes it impossible for the offense to get a play off in practice. If Walker can take another step in 2026, the Jaguars could end up having the kind of defensive end duo that can completely decide wins and losses.

Can a UDFA Crack the Roster?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) hits a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had two undrafted free agents make the first 53-man roster a year ago with defensive ends B.J. Green and Danny Striggow, and the question now is whether anyone this year can manage to follow in their footsteps. This will be a tougher roster for an undrafted free agent to make than a year ago, however.

The most likely option would seemingly be running back J'Mari Taylor, though he does face some hurdles at running back with the Jaguars' big-three. Bryan Thomas Jr. at defensive end would be another name to potentially watch.

Can Jabbar Muhammad Keep up his Momentum?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Adan White (40) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There arguably was not a bigger riser from the offseason program than second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. The former Washington and Oregon cornerback had a ton of production in college, and these ball skills and coverage traits carried over to his second offseason with the Jaguars.

An undrafted free agent in 2025 who spent the year on the practice squad, Muhammad was named the most improved player by Liam Coen and should be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. If he keeps his momentum, then the Jaguars could have a nice developmental success story behind their top cornerbacks.

Will the Young Guards Push Patrick Mekari and Ezra Cleveland?

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77), left, holds a blocking pad near offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have spent top-100 picks on guards in each of the last two drafts, taking Wyatt Milum in the third-round in 2025 before following it up this April in Emmanuel Pregnon. Both players offer similar high-ceiling athletic traits and would give the Jaguars more size up front, but each also has an experienced veteran firmly in front of them.

Ezra Cleveland is entering a contract season and Patrick Mekari dealt with injuries last season, which means there are short- and long-term questions that need to be answered. Milum and Pregnon seem like the clear future for the Jaguars at guard, but it remains to be seen exactly how far away that future is.

What Will Ruke Orhorhoro Bring to the Table?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ruke Orhorhoro was the biggest addition the Jaguars made to their already-talented defensive front, and it sure feels like a potentially big swing from James Gladstone. The Jaguars gave away a player in Maason Smith who was unlikely to stick on the roster, and in return got a young defensive tackle who has shown legit pass-rush upside in the NFL already.

Can Orhorhoro actually make the Jaguars' pass-rush consistently better, or is he going to be a flash play here or there? There is a wide range of outcomes for the former Atlanta Falcons second-rounder, but a strong year could mean he is seen as a potential long-term piece along the interior defensive line.

Who are the Returners?

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches punts during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars were one of the best teams in the entire NFL last year in terms of field positioning, and the return game was a huge reason why. Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen and a host of other Jaguars contributed to the kick return game, while Parker Washington was one of the best punt returners in all of football last year and became the first player in franchise history with multiple punt return touchdowns in a single season.

Will the Jaguars want Tuten and Washington still returning kicks and punts in 2026 now that each is about to have an expanded role? That remains to be seen, which would call into question who could replace them. Sixth-round rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron would be one potentially exciting option to step up in the event the Jaguars make any changes.