Jaguars 2027 3-Round Mock Draft: Liam Coen Makes First-Round Pick Dangerous

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 offseason is close to being over, but not that close.

There are still four more weeks to go before the Jaguars take the field at the Miller Electric Center once again, and there are plenty of questions to answer once training camp rolls around.

So with another few weeks left to ponder the future state of the Jaguars, why not take an even longer look into the future to look at, say, 2027? We conducted a way-too-early three-round mock draft to give an idea of what Liam Coen and James Gladstone could do with another first-round pick at their disposal.

Round 1: Miami DL Ahmad Moten

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) attempts to sack Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) in the second quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is any single position facing long-term questions for the Jaguars, it is defensive tackle. Veteran three-technique Arik Armstead and nose tackle DaVon Hamilton are both entering contract years, and Ruke Orhorhor remains a big question mark and is more or less a source of hopeful optimism until he gets on the field in Week 1 and beyond.

Armstead was the Jaguars' sole interior pass-rusher last year, and there are some big shoes with expiring contracts that third-round rookie Albert Regis might not be ready to fill. That leads us to selecting Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Ahmad Moten with the Jaguars' first-round pick, giving them a massive talent to build the interior of their defense around for years to come.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moten is still a work in progress as a run-defender, but that is something the Jaguars can work on and perhaps even work with. They had the NFL's top-ranked run defense last season with Armstead playing a reduced role on running downs during the second-half of the season due to injury, so there is reason to believe they can have a top run defense even if their top interior rusher is not the true stalwart of the group.

In terms of upside as a pass-rusher, though, Moten's potential appears to be through the roof. Despite being a massive defender at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, he produced 4.5 sacks last season and has the athletic traits to develop into a cornerstone player. If the Jaguars want to swing big at defensive tackle without a blockbuster trade, they will need to draft their own star. Moten has the ability to be that player if he is available for the Jaguars.

Round 2: Clemson LB Sammy Brown

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) reacts after intercepting a pass against Furman during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker is a fascinating position to look at for the Jaguars moving forward. Foyesade Oluokun has been among the league's most consistently reliable middle linebackers since he signed with the franchise in 2022, but he will be 31 this season and has just two years left on his deal. Then there is the weakside linebacker position, which has likely starter Ventrell Miller on the final year of his rookie deal.

The Jaguars' new regime has not yet spent bigger resources on the linebacker regime than Day 3 picks, and this is the same trend the Los Angeles Rams showed at the position while James Gladstone and Liam Coen were both there. The Jaguars even had a second-team All-Pro leave in Devin Lloyd and did not select a linebacker until the seventh-round with Parker Hughes.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In short, it would have been a surprise to see the Jaguars use a second-round pick to replace Lloyd, just based on their tendencies. So, why do we have them using a second-round pick to replace Miller? It comes down to a few reasons, one of which is the simple process of elimination. We know the Jaguars won't take a quarterback or tight end here. We already grabbed a defensive tackle. Edge rusher seems unlikely too, and so does wide receiver.

That would leave offensive line, cornerback, linebacker, or safety. The Jaguars have spent a combined four top-100 picks on offensive linemen and safeties the last two years, so let's bring it down to cornerback or linebacker.

So, why Brown? Because he has speed/range, instincts, and he is a strong tackler. Those seem like their non-negotiables at linebacker, and he checks every one of those boxes and then some.

Round 3: Notre Dame CB Christian Gray

Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray gets in position during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Our second-round pick came down to either cornerback or linebacker, and we went with the linebacker. This time around, we add to the cornerback room with Notre Dame cover man Christian Gray, making him just the second cornerback drafted by this regime after they took Travis Hunter at No. 2 a year ago.

The Jaguars did not spend a single pick on the cornerback position in 2026, and they also did not touch it in 2025 after they picked Hunter. That makes sense considering they have several strong veteran cornerbacks in Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, and Montaric Brown, but a lot of things can change in a year.

Brown should continue to be the Jaguars' long-term starter at one cornerback spot, but 2027 will be interesting for Lewis and Jones. Jones will be entering a contract season in 2027, but so will Lewis at age 32. There is a chance the Jaguars could need to replace both of them sooner than later with Hunter and Brown already locked up for the near future, which could create a need here.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We opt to fill that need with Christian Gray, who has proven to be one of the nation's top ballhawks with five interceptions and 20 pass breakups over the last two seasons. Gray has the production the Jaguars have always coveted at cornerback, and he is set to leave his college career with over 45 games played, checking the important experience box for the Jaguars.

Adding a young cornerback a year before he might have to step into the lineup on a consistent basis would be a smart move by Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office, and this kind of pick would give the Jaguars the flexibility they need. Gray is a talented, productive, and experienced player, and he would make the Jaguars a better secondary in what could be a big phase of transition for that unit.