Why the Jaguars' LB Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have stressed competition at virtually every spot on the roster since starting their new era last offseason, and linebacker is no different.

Head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli have overhauled each position group since taking over in 2025, and linebacker has seen one of the most dramatic changes.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and head coach Liam Coen talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the two offseasons since the new regime has taken over, they have drafted three linebackers (Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod, and Parker Hughes) and have seen a former first-round pick and second-team All-Pro at the position leave in free agency with Devin Lloyd.

With the offseason program now in the rearview mirror and training camp just a few more weeks away, the battle at linebacker to replace Lloyd looks like it could be more interesting -- and more important -- than previously thought.

LB Battle

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars already have two starting linebacker spots sorted out with veteran middle linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and strong side linebacker Dennis Gardeck. It is Lloyd's old spot at the weakside linebacker position that has always been up for grabs, and it does not appear that is changing anytime soon.

The leading favorite to replace Lloyd has been fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller ever since Lloyd signed with the Carolina Panthers in March. Miller made two starts in the place of an injured Lloyd last year, recording 27 tackles (12 solo), four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble... He was ultimately the only player in the NFL to play fewer than 250 defensive snaps (205) and record at least one interception and a defensive forced fumble in 2025.

Miller battled Lloyd even last season for the starting spot, taking Lloyd down to the wire all the way through Week 1 when the two shared snaps against the Panthers in the season-opener. But once Lloyd recorded his first of five interceptions the next week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miller was relegated to the same backup role he held his first two seasons.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But Miller will not just be handed the linebacker role in 2026. Former undrafted linebacker Branson Combs was a true riser during the offseason program and the expectation should be for him to push Miller for the starting spot next to Oluokun. With Oluokun getting some veteran rest periods during team drills in the offseason, this gave both Miller and Combs a chance to get as many reps as they could in comparison to one another.

“Ventrell, he's continuing to get those reps. Again, it's been different with Foye not being in there, right? And so that has put a whole onus on those other guys, Ventrell, Jack and Branson, to step their game up," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during the offseason program. "And I don't mean in terms of really play, I just mean alignment, assignment, communication, checks, all that stuff."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller should still be the favorite to win the job, but it certainly does not appear Combs is going anywhere. He flashed all offseason and the Jaguars' staff, including Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, have sung his praises in the process as well.

But training camp is when we should get our answers, largely because that is when the entire linebacker room can truly show what they can do. It is tough for linebackers to make plays against the runs in offseason practices due to the lack of pads, but that will change next month as the Jaguars get into a more realistic setting than this offseason was able to provide.

"So, I don't think we're able to really see what Ventrell does best right now. This is not a setting in which we're going to feel him do what he does best, which we know is thump, stop the run, be somebody that can run sideline to sideline and come downhill," Coen said. "So, we're trying to stress him and stress those guys in coverage a lot more this spring. I think he's responded.”

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Campanile has proven to be one of the NFL's top linebacker whisperers, with Lloyd, Quay Walker, and Edgerrin Cooper all turning in career-best years under his leadership. Whoever wins the job in 2026 will have a lot of expectations, because it will be the same role in which Lloyd was able to shine in under Campanile a year ago.

No matter who wins the job between Miller and Combs, the Jaguars will need them to ensure the loss of Lloyd is not a significant one. We will next month whether they are up to the task.