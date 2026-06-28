6 Key Jaguars Who Could Be Entering Final Seasons in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Every single offseason brings great change to all 32 NFL franchises one way or another. Teams can win on any goven Sunday, but Father Time is undefeated when it comes to organizations year in and year out.

For the Jaguars, the 2025 offseason was one of sweeping changes: a new head coach, a new general manager, a new EVP, and a new era. Entering 2026, the biggest changes facing the Jaguars are the departures of former stars and first-round picks Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd, who the Jaguars let walk in free agency as they continued to mold the roster in their vision.

So, which members of the Jaguars' organization could be in the same spot Etienne and Lloyd were in a year ago -- seemingly entering their final years as Jaguars, one way or another? We break down a few options below.

OL Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ezra Cleveland is one of several Jaguars on this list who is entering a contract year , which makes him a natural option. But beyond that is also the fact that the Jaguars just spent a third-round pick on Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who has a ton of starts at left guard under his belt in college and has Pro Bowl potential. It feels like it is only a matter of time before Pregnon steps into a significant role, but that doesn't need to happen in 2026.

Cleveland is a good player who is coming off his best season so far with the Jaguars, but this is what good teams do. They develop young talent until they are ready to play, and in the meantime, they have reliable veterans who can hold down the fort in the starting lineup. Cleveland is still set to be a key piece in 2026, even if he is not re-signed after the season,

DB Eric Murray

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The veteran leader of the Jaguars' secondary , Eric Murray had a good first season with the Jaguars after signing as a free agent in 2025. He looks poised to once again be a critical factor in their plans in 2026, with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen even saying this offseason that he expects Murray to take another leap. It would be a big surprise if Murray doesn't start 17 games this year as long as he is healthy.

With that said, the Jaguars will have to face the question of whether to re-sign fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson, who is not even yet in his prime and who has legit Pro Bowl and, potentially, All-Pro potential. Add in two recent top-100 picks at safety with Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey and the Jaguars have the youth to back up a shift at the safety position, even if the timing will not be right until next season.

OL Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patrick Mekari is in a similar spot as Ezra Cleveland; he is a good player who holds plenty of value to the 2026 squad, but the Jaguars also have a younger and cheaper option who might be ready to take over at right guard with second-year veteran Wyatt Milum. Milum will have to prove that during training camp and beyond, but it certainly feels like it could be a similar situation as Ezra Cleveland/Emmanuel Pregnon.

Mekari was the Jaguars' big fish in free agency a year ago, so moving on from him would mean some cap implications. But if the Jaguars are ready for the future to start in 2027 when it comes to their two young guards, then it makes sense for the Jaguars to not make Milum wait for yet another season. His time should be coming eventually.

DL Arik Armstead

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead (91) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead is one of the most important pieces the Jaguars have on their entire defense, considering his value to the pass-rush. Before his hand injury last season, Armstead was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushing defensive tackles, and the Jaguars are set to put a big amount of that responsibility on his plate once again in 2026. The question, of course, is what the Jaguars do with Armstead once his contract expires after the season concludes.

Unlike the other names on this list, it remains to be seen if the Jaguars actually have a ready-made replacement for Armstead. Ruke Orhorhoro has some upside and the Jaguars seem genuinely excited about what he can bring to their pass-rush rotation this season, but it still feels much too early to say he is the Jaguars' long-term answer there.

But Armstead turns 33 this season and the Jaguars could look to get younger and cheaper up front since they now have two $100 million defensive ends between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. But until the Jaguars actually find a concrete replacement for Armstead, his presence will loom.

OC Grant Udinski and DC Anthony Campanile

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It felt like the Jaguars got a lucky break when they were able to retain both offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Both coordinators got multiple head coach interviews in a massive head coach cycle, and this was despite each of them only having one year of coordinator experience.

Both Udinski and Campanile returning to the sidelines this offseason means the Jaguars' entire coaching staff from a year ago more or less returned, a critical factor considering the success the 13-4 Jaguars staff produced a year ago. Continuity is not something the Jaguars' roster has experienced very often, and it will be fascinating to see how they respond.

But if the Jaguars do in fact have another strong season in 2026, then it is fair to say that Udinski and Campanile will once again be big-time candidates on the coaching trail. That means it is time for the Jaguars to strike while iron is hot, because soon their own success will lead the Jaguars to have to retool their staff around Coen at a consistent rate, just like Sean McVay has had to do with the Los Angeles Rams over the years.