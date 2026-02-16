Proof the Jaguars' Super Bowl Window is Finally Being Recognized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars did a lot of good in 2025, but there is always the chance to do more.

That is what 2026 is set to provide to the Jaguars after their stellar 13-4 performance last season. The Jaguars have a window to compete now, and there is now tangible proof the Jaguars won't be sneaking up on anyone in Liam Coen's second season.

Super Bowl Window

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently took a look at the seven biggest Super Bowl windows following Super Bowl LX, and the Jaguars landed in the No. 7 spot.

"If Liam Coen can take Jacksonville from 4-13 to 13-4 in his first year on the job, the Jaguars are well on their way to becoming annual playoff participants under his direction," Brooks said.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The offensive wizard unlocked Trevor Lawrence's superpowers as a dual-threat quarterback, while featuring an imposing group of pass catchers (Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Brenton Strange and Brian Thomas Jr.) in an explosive offense that utilized a balanced approach to keep defensive play-callers guessing. Although the Jaguars will need to nurse Travis Hunter back to health and make a tough decision on impending free agent Travis Etienne, the team's offensive firepower should enable it to challenge the league's heavyweights in 2026."

The Jaguars have heard this story before, such as after the 2017 and 2022 seasons, but this regime seems keenly aware of the danger of being a one-hit wonder. After coming up short in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars already feel like they left some important football on the table. They will want to rectify that next season.

With that said, the Jaguars have plenty of questions they need to answer this offseason. They have a few key players set to hit free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and the Jaguars will have to see how the roster shapes itself over the coming weeks and months of the offseason.

"Defensively, the Jaguars could lose Devin Lloyd and Andrew Wingard to free agency, but the bulk of their takeover-obsessed unit is set to return with valuable experience in DC Anthony Campanile's system," Brooks said.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Jacksonville took the AFC South title in 2025, but lost at home on Wild Card Weekend. In Year 2 of the Coen era, the Jaguars should be well-positioned to take the next step in the postseason tournament."

