3 Bold Predictions for Jaguars' Return to Playoffs Against Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just one more day away.

In fewer than 24 hours, the Jaguars will face off against the Buffalo Bills as they try to topple the long-time AFC success story Buffalo Bills in an attempt to carve out their own playoff path. So, how do we think the game plays out?

Cam Little Makes a 60-Yard Field Goal

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Cam Little (39) celebrates with safety Antonio Johnson (26) after kicking a sixty-seven yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The two longest kicks in NFL history have been made by Cam Little this season; three longest if you count his 70-yard field goal in the preseason. Little might be the most dangerous asset any special teams unit in the entire NFL is taking into the post-season, with his big leg giving the Jaguars an extended scoring range.

Considering what Little has done this season and the finality that the playoffs bring, I do not think head coach Liam Coen would be afraid to let Little attempt another long ball. I am expecting at least one out of the Jaguars' star second-year kicker.

Trevor Lawrence Finishes With More TDs Than Josh Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence gets the perfect dueling partner in the first playoff battle of his career since his first year under Doug Pederson. Allen, last year's MVP winner, has become one of the faces of the NFL and has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career as arguably the NFL's best-ever dual-threat quarterback. Allen is capable of scoring anytime and from anywhere, and Lawrence will need to be at the top of his game to match him.

Lawrence, though, has shown over the last two months that he is one of the few quarterbacks capable of doing so. He has unlocked his potential as a rusher and scrambler, while fine-tuning his decision-making and downfield accuracy. I think Lawrence outscores Allen in a box office-level battle.

James Cook Doesn't Hit 75+ Rushing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have had the best run defense in the NFL all season, and this is while playing several of the NFL's 17 1,000-yard rushers. They have been able to shut down top backs like Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Kenneth Walker, Chase Brown, and Breece Hall time and time again, and James Cook is their next challenge.

Cook was the NFL's rushing champion this season and has shown elite traits time and time again. He is a plus-pass catcher, can break off big runs, and has also proven the ability to get the tough yards in critical, must-have situations. Cook is a top running back, but the Jaguars' run defense has been elite ths year for a reason. I think this will carry over into the playoffs, with Cook failing to become the first rusher to hit 75 yards against the Jaguars this season.

