How Jaguars' Campanile Is Preparing for 'Elite' James Cook
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has two of their biggest tests of the entire season this Sunday.
When the Jaguars' defense faces off against the Buffalo Bills' dynamic duo of Josh Allen and James Cook, Jacksonville will need Anthony Campanile's unit to be at the best it has been all season long.
For Campanile and the Jaguars' defense, the theme of the season has been consistency. Campanile endorsed his ability to field a strong run defense when he was hired, and he has kept to his word and then some through a 17-game sample size.
The Jaguars' defense has allowed just 85.6 rushing yards this season, the lowest average in franchise history. Jacksonville ranks first in the NFL in run defense in 2025 allowing just 85.6 rushing yards per game.
“I think it's just an opportunity for us to play with technique and do our job. That's kind of the way we're looking at it. That's the way the guys in room are looking at it. That's how I'm looking at it. They challenge you in so many ways with their run game," Campanile said on Thursday.
"They make everybody tackle. They do a really good job in their combinations, do a good job playing with their hands as an offensive line. Really everybody, I would say. I think their perimeter does a very good job blocking. And that's generated a lot of the big runs for them down the field, even in the screen game, which are an extension of the run game. They've done a great job in the perimeter blocking. So, it's a challenge at every level of the defense and the running back obviously is elite."
These are the games the Jaguars hired Campanile for this past offseason. A former linebackers coach, Campanile was at the heart of the Green Bay Packers' run defense last year before Liam Coen managed to lure him to Jacksonville.
Campanile has performed a masterclass in coaching all season wrong. Now he needs to do it again against some of the most dynamic ball-carriers in the entire NFL.
I think he does a tremendous job. Cook [RB James Cook III] does a tremendous job of finding cracks. You look at some of the stuff on tape, there's nowhere to go and he pops through there. So, he's an elite back and obviously the quarterback's an elite runner as well but they have a bunch of good backs. So, they’ve really given everybody fits at this point in the season and the run game. So, it's a great challenge for us.”
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019.