Inside the Jaguars' QB Room Ahead of the Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the few franchises in the NFL that can definitely say they have their franchise quarterback.

Things haven't always looked the best for Trevor Lawrence , but last season showed all he needed was a better signal-caller to unlock his potential. Liam Coen has to prove that what he did wasn't a fluke, and I have confidence he'll be able to. Coen is widely regarded as a quarterback whisperer, so what does he have at his disposal in his second year with the team?

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Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Lawrence flourished under Coen's guidance, taking a step forward as a pocket passer and decision-maker. Coen and James Gladstone made that easier by trading for Jakobi Meyers , and even if the Travis Hunter trade didn't work out in their favor, that was still an attempt by them to get him elite weapons.

Lawrence is under contract until 2030, and unless they want to take a massive hit to their cap space by cutting him, he will be their quarterback until he's 31. At this point in time, the majority of Jaguars fans would agree that there'd be no reason to cut him. The NFL is such a volatile space that one never knows what's going to happen in a year, much less five.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' contending status all stems from Lawrence and his play, but if he were to get injured, Nick Mullens is their immediate backup. He attempted three passes for them last season and completed all of them. He's one of the better backups across the league, with him throwing for over 1,000 yards three times in his career.

However, with any backup, it's all diminishing returns. The longer he's playing, the more his flaws and limitations become apparent. He's good to come in for a drive or two if Lawrence needs to take a breather or head to the tent, but if he's seriously injured, I worry about what their record looks like under Mullen.

Sep 2, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (2) hands the ball off to South Alabama Jaguars running back Kentrel Bullock (14) against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Their third-string quarterback is Carter Bradley, who has yet to take a snap in an NFL game and has bounced around multiple teams' practice squads. Both Mullen and Bradley are in the last year of their deals, and I think it'd be in the Jaguars' best interest to draft a quarterback.

Signing a veteran quarterback feels redundant with Mullens still on the roster, but drafting a quarterback in later rounds gives them a player they can work with.