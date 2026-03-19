Inside the Jaguars' QB Room Ahead of the Draft
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The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the few franchises in the NFL that can definitely say they have their franchise quarterback.
Things haven't always looked the best for Trevor Lawrence, but last season showed all he needed was a better signal-caller to unlock his potential. Liam Coen has to prove that what he did wasn't a fluke, and I have confidence he'll be able to. Coen is widely regarded as a quarterback whisperer, so what does he have at his disposal in his second year with the team?
QB Room Overview
Lawrence flourished under Coen's guidance, taking a step forward as a pocket passer and decision-maker. Coen and James Gladstone made that easier by trading for Jakobi Meyers, and even if the Travis Hunter trade didn't work out in their favor, that was still an attempt by them to get him elite weapons.
Lawrence is under contract until 2030, and unless they want to take a massive hit to their cap space by cutting him, he will be their quarterback until he's 31. At this point in time, the majority of Jaguars fans would agree that there'd be no reason to cut him. The NFL is such a volatile space that one never knows what's going to happen in a year, much less five.
The Jaguars' contending status all stems from Lawrence and his play, but if he were to get injured, Nick Mullens is their immediate backup. He attempted three passes for them last season and completed all of them. He's one of the better backups across the league, with him throwing for over 1,000 yards three times in his career.
However, with any backup, it's all diminishing returns. The longer he's playing, the more his flaws and limitations become apparent. He's good to come in for a drive or two if Lawrence needs to take a breather or head to the tent, but if he's seriously injured, I worry about what their record looks like under Mullen.
Their third-string quarterback is Carter Bradley, who has yet to take a snap in an NFL game and has bounced around multiple teams' practice squads. Both Mullen and Bradley are in the last year of their deals, and I think it'd be in the Jaguars' best interest to draft a quarterback.
Signing a veteran quarterback feels redundant with Mullens still on the roster, but drafting a quarterback in later rounds gives them a player they can work with.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.