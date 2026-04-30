What the Jaguars' 2026 Draft Haul Really Means for Travis Hunter's Usage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a clear plan for second-year star Travis Hunter.

After seeing the ten selections that the Jaguars made over the course of the draft’s three days, it is clear the Jaguars are not going to deviate from that plan one bit.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter's Path Foward

The Jaguars have never given the impression that Hunter is not going to play both ways in 2026. The Jaguars brass has routinely noted that Hunter will continue to be a two-way player, but that does not mean that we yet have clarity on what exactly that looks like and how much Hunter splits his time between offense and defense.

But what we do know is that the Jaguars will especially need Hunter at cornerback. That is what the Jaguars said was clear from the jump at the start of the offseason, and every move made since then has only strengthened the case for Hunter to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) screams as he comes out of the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No, this is not because the Jaguars happened to draft two wide receivers in the sixth round in Josh Cameron and CJ Williams. It instead has to do with the fact that the Jaguars spent 10 picks — including multiple at receiver, tight end, and defensive end — and did not make a single selection at cornerback.

On one hand, this was far from surprising because the Jaguars clearly have a strong cornerback room from the offset Hunter has the ability to be a true shut down cornerback, Montaric Brown is one of the top number two corners in the entire league today, and both Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis are playmakers who are capable of playing nickel or on the outside. The Jaguars are not exactly weak at cornerback.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But even though the Jaguars have four cornerbacks who are all capable of giving high-quality snaps at the position, it was still interesting to see the Jaguars not add to the position. The Jaguars like backup cornerback Christian Braswell, but they carried six corners into last season, and logic suggests it would be wise to carry six again if Hunter is going to play some kind of role on offense.

But when the Jaguars did not spend a single pick at cornerback, they effectively ensured that the top of the cornerback depth chart would remain as is, and the bottom of it would be filled by Braswell and one of their undrafted rookies, such as Devon Marshall or Preston Hodge.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Had the Jaguars envisioned any scenario in which Hunter was not playing extensive snaps at cornerback, it would’ve made sense for them to address the position at some point. It would’ve especially made sense for them to address it after they had already spent earlier picks on tight end, Wide receiver, and defense.

But the Jaguars didn’t do that. Instead, the Jaguars showed us what they have been showing us for the last several months. Hunter is going to play a big role on defense, and that is a good thing. This is not going to mean his role on offense is going away, but his usage should certainly be changing compared to his rookie season. If that wasn’t going to be the case, then the Jaguars probably should’ve drafted a corner at some point.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Travis Hunter is gonna be a huge part of our entire team," Jaguars EVP Tony Boselli said on 1010XL this week. "You know, we talked about, he's playing both sides of the ball. The entire narrative has been out there, I don't know where it came from, that he just playing defense. It is not accurate. The plans have not changed. The vision for Travis Hunter has not changed. He'll be involved."

Hunter is going to be a massive piece of what the Jaguars do moving forward, no matter if it is on offense or defense. It is also clear based on the Jaguars' lack of moves at cornerback during the draft, though, that they will need him at cornerback immensely.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this may not be the preferred outcome for all national analysts when it comes to Hunter's usage, all we can do is go off what the Jaguars have said and, more importantly, what they do. And everything they have said and done to this point in the offseason is suggeasting that Hunter will get his chance to be their top coverman and a potential lockdown corner.

We will see what his usage looks like when he is back on the field, but that is at least what the clues say now.