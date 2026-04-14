The Jaguar Who Benefits the Most From Travis Hunter's Role is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As the world turns and we inch closer toward the 2026 regular-season, there is one debate that continues to rage outside of Jacksonville.

The entire football world has opined on former Jaguars No. 2 pick Travis Hunter and the plans for his role next season over the last week. Even if not all takes have exactly been grounded in reality, it is clear the national consensus is starting to realize what the Jaguars plan for Hunter.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter, of course, is slotted to play more cornerback snaps this year than he did a year ago. As a rookie, Hunter spent twice as many snaps at receiver as at cornerback, and this year that could easily flip.

While most of the conversation around Hunter has focused solely on him and his offensive/defensive balance, there is one aspect of the conversation that has been undersold: the player who benefits the most from Hunter's increased defensive snaps.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) enters the field before the start of the game during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who benefits the most?

Simply put, Brian Thomas Jr. is the clear, outright winner of Hunter playing more cornerback. Hunter is still going to play receiver -- a point many seem to intentionally ignore -- but likely not at the same clip as last year, considering the Jaguars are stacked at receiver with Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington.

But Thomas is the only one of these four players whose future with the team has been questioned externally. At the same time, people are peddling the narrative that Hunter's receiving role has been reduced, they have forgotten that they are the same people trying to wish a Thomas trade into existence.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars were trying to dump Thomas, which they have made clear they are not, then why would Hunter become their No. 1 cornerback? If Thomas did not have a future in Jacksonville, then why is the No. 2 pick set to play more snaps across Montaric Brown than he is across from Thomas?

Thomas has to improve in his second year under Liam Coen and company. That much is clear after the difficult season he had a year ago. But the Jaguars have expressed belief in him since the offseason began. If you are one who believes actions more than words, than the Jaguars actions with Hunter tells you all you need to know about Thomas.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) stands a the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The depth of the Jaguars' pass-catching options makes it feel unlikely Thomas will be the alpha of the passing game like he was during his record-setting rookie year. But when it comes to his 2026 role, it is clear the Jaguars see him as a big part of the offense. Otherwise, talk of Hunter playing more cornerback would likely not exist.

There is plenty of nuance with the Hunter discussion. His role will likely change even week-to-week based on what the Jaguars need that week, which is what happened last season. But overall, Hunter's role getting an uptick in defensive snaps is good news for the future of Thomas in Jacksonville, and that can not be ignored.