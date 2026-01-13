3 Key Things We Learned About Jaguars From Playoff Exit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of questions to answer after the conclusion of the 2025 season, questions nobody thought they would have to ask so quickly.

The Jaguars' 27-24 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills in the game's final minute ended what looked like a potentially special run. Now that there has been enough time to reflect on the loss and how it happened, here are three things we learned from the Jaguars' playoff exit.

Jaguars have clear needs to tackle

The Jaguars knew the roster was never going to be completely flipped and remade in the new regime's image in the first year. They also knew they had raised the floor in free agency, found value in the draft, and made a big-time move to add Jakobi Meyers for the second-half of the season. In one offseason of action, plenty of needs were addressed.

That doesn't mean the work is done, though. The Jaguars had some clear needs pop up during the loss to the Bills, such as a need for more pass-rush from the interior defensive line and continuing to add depth in the secondary. The Jaguars have a playoff roster, but they shouldn't be done adding pieces to it.

Three injuries loomed large

Every team has to deal with injuries in the NFL, and it is never an excuse. The Buffalo Bills were certainly shorthanded vs. the Jaguars, and they found a way to make it work. With that said, it is only reality to acknowledge the Jaguars were missing three key pieces against the Bills and it is fair to imagine what could have happened if the Jaguars had at least one of them.

With the amount of offensive linemen that got injured at some point in the second-half, having starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen on hand could have made an impact, but the bigger losses seemed to be felt in the secondary with Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter. The Jaguars made no plays in coverage on Sunday, and the lack of Hunter and Lewis sure feels like a reason why.

Winning the AFC South had a downside

The Jaguars should celebrate the fact they won the AFC South. Doing so despite having a 12-5 team in the division in the Houston Texans is a major accomplishment and something the franchise has only done a few times. There is no debating the value in the Jaguars reaching that impressive and historic mark.

With that said, it is hard to imagine the Houston Texans didn't get an easier playoff path as the AFC South runner-up. As the No. 5 seed, they played an average Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road and are now set to travel to play New England -- just like the Jaguars would have had to do with a win. That is a much easier draw than Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but that is just how things shook out.

