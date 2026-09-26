3 Matchups That Will Decide Jaguars vs. Patriots: How Travis Hunter Can Tip Scales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jacksonville Jaguars want to start a new winning streak in Week 3, it will take winning several key matchups first and foremost.

When the Jaguars kick off against the New England Patriots in Week 3, they will have more than their fair share of matchups that could determine the game's result. Here are the four I think the Jaguars will need to win the most.

Jaguars CB Travis Hunter vs. Patriots WR Romeo Doubs

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) playing on defense against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this is a week where we really see what Travis Hunter can do at cornerback. The Patriots are without star wide receiver A.J. Brown which means their receiver room is mostly filled with blockers, slot receivers, and other role players outside of new No. 2 receiver Romeo Doubs. Doubs served as the Patriots' top option in Week 2, and he is clearly their lone healthy receiver who can really stretch the field and create explosive plays.

“Romeo can really run. He's a deep threat type of guy. And he's, in my opinion, a very, very good route runner, especially at the top of the route," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week. "He's got great body control and really good stop-and-start. So that's the biggest challenge with a guy like that. You're going to have to play with great eye discipline on the line of scrimmage and the break area when you're in man-to-man situations against him, because he really does all those things well.”

This isn't like Jaylen Waddle last week where there will be a healthy dose of slot snaps that will make it tough for Hunter to get many matchups. Hunter should get plenty of reps against Doubs, and his performance downfield could tip the scales in the Jaguars' favor if he plays to his potential. The Jaguars have allowed too many explosive passes, and the way for that to stop this week is for Hunter to stop Doubs.

Jaguars WR Parker Washington vs. Patriots CB Marcus Jones

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots cornerback who has been the least successful in coverage so far this season has been slot cornerback Marcus Jones. I think you can expect a healthy dose of snaps where Brian Thomas Jr. or Jakobi Meyers are matched up with Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, which means it could be like the last two weeks where the most favorable matchups in the passing game come down to the slot with Parker Washington.

Washington has been the Jaguars' best receiver in 2026 by a healthy margin, and it certainly appears they are comfortable with feeding him the ball in the passing game. This could be another week where the best option is simply to make it a Parker Washington week, because that is what the matchups could dictate.

Jaguars DE Travon Walker vs. Patriots RT Morgan Moses

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrate a sack and fumble of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars lead 24-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Jaguars are going to get pressure on Drake Maye this week, it could easily come down to how much success they have against Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses. Moses has been iffy in pass-protection to start the season and this is the kind of matchup one should expect Walker to win after his start to the season.

Walker leads the team in pressures and quarterback hits through two games, and they will need him to win his one-on-ones and disrupt the Patriots' passing attack whenever the Patriots are forced to dropback on obvious passing downs. The Jaguars' run defense should have a day, and Walker should then make plays off of it.