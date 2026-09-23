3 Most Important Things Jaguars' Liam Coen Said About Week 3's Patriots Matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on.

Wednesday officially offered the Jaguars a chance to turn the page after their Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos, and now the Jaguars can turn their complete focus to the New England Patriots and Week 3.

“Yeah, we don’t have enough time to waste looking back," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday. "We have a darn good opponent that played in the Super Bowl last year, coming into town that we know they're going to be very well coached, disciplined, darn good football team with a good quarterback. I think our guys, talking to them after the game on the plane, when we got back, a lot of guys understood kind of what took place and the areas in which we need to improve on. It's all of us in it together and that's the best part of it is we have the opportunity now to respond.”

With Coen addressing the Patriots matchup at length Wednesday, here are the most important things he had to say and why they matter.

On Travis Hunter's Offensive Role

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during player introductions before the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has had a limited role on offense through two weeks, playing 10 snaps at receiver thus far and getting two touches for 11 scrimmage yards. With the Jaguars' passing game struggling against the Broncos' defense, it is natural to wonder if Hunter will see an expanded role on offense as the year goes on.

Anytime you struggle, offensively specifically, you look at the totality of it all and Travis is a big part of that. We're looking at continuing to find different ways to get him involved. You're also looking at the other side of the ball and looking at are we batting here on defense in terms of all that stuff. The missed assignments, communication. I thought he did a nice job, throughout the course of the week and we're going to look at giving him some more this week. Liam Coen

My best guess is that we see the Jaguars continue to tweak with their receiver room as the year goes on. The targets were mostly spread out against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 but it went in the opposite direction in Week 2. Whether the Jaguars see Hunter as one solution to break that tendency remains to be seen, but it can't be off the table this week.

On Bitzing

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has some clear ties and connections to Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose influence is seen in Campanile's scheme and has been since Day 1. With that said, nobody was ever going to confuse Campanile with Flores' pass-happy ways exactly. The Vikings led the NFL in blitz rate in 2025 at 46.1%, while the Jaguars were No. 20 at 26.7%. The Vikings once again lead the NFL with a 75.3% rate (lmao?) while the Jaguars are at No. 9 with 35%.

We look at it every single week. You're constantly evaluating your matchups, where you feel good. We brought some last week; they identified them and flipped the protection on us a few times. When you're on the road in that atmosphere, they got the clock on their side, and they got the communication on their side and they freeze it, see it, flip it, and now they're picking you up and now you're susceptible on the back end. So that's a cat and mouse game that you're always playing and we’ll continue to see what it looks like. Liam Coen

The issue for the Jaguars against the Broncos was clear. The Jaguars sent blitzes on nearly half of the Broncos' dropbacks at 45.2%, but it produced zero sacks and didn't help the Jaguars stop allowing explosive plays. It felt like the Jaguars had to blitz to have a chance to get pressure, and then that didn't work either. That could be a big issue if the trend continues.

On Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) hauls in a second quarter touchdown pass during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars lead 24-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have not gotten Jakobi Meyers (three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown) or Brenton Strange (four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown) very involved this season. Week 1 was chalked up to game script in a blowout, but Week 2 saw the Jaguars only target the duo three times in a game in which the offense badly needed someone to make a play. For context, here are some of the receiver and tight ends with more targets than Meyers (No. 102 amongst WRs in targets) and Strange (No. 31): Darren Waller, Josh Oliver, Tommy Tremble, Greg Dulcich, LaJohntay Wester, Olamide Zaccheaus, Laquon Treadwell, Bryce Lance, and Skyy Moore.

Just spreading the wealth, like I said, and getting those guys some more opportunities, especially, early on in the game and try to get everybody a little bit more into the rhythm. You dial some stuff up early and it works. You dial some stuff up later and it doesn't. Typically, the ball goes where it does. I think Denver did a nice job of kind of taking number one away from us at times and we got to be able to continue to progress throughout but also have enough time to do so. It all kind of works hand in hand. Liam Coen

I do not think the Jaguars went into the Broncos game planning on neither Meyers or Strange to be very involved in the passing game, but it is instead just how the contest played out. I do not think the Jaguars are going to make efforts to get Meyers or Strange the ball just because they didn't get it a lot last week. I do think they will make efforts to do so because they are two of their best players, though.