3 Observations on Jaguars Bolstering RB Room With Ameer Abdullah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed their first post-draft free agent on Monday, but it was not exactly a name, or position, that most would have expected.

The Jaguars officially signed veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, with the Jaguars waiving second-year running back Ja’Quinden Jackson in the process. So, what do we make of the Jaguars signing Abdullah and what do we think it means moving forward? We break it down below.

Why a RB

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach Chad Morton before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Running back was not exactly one position the Jaguars' depth chart was hurting at, but there is some logic to the move. The Jaguars have completely remade the running back room since Liam Coen and James Gladstone arrived, and this is a further step in the Jaguars making sure they find every edge and value they can at the running back position with the resources available.

Is it surprising that running back remains the only position the Jaguars have signed an external free agent at? Sure it is. But the Jaguars have used two draft picks, signed multiple undrafted free agents, and have made other veteran additions at the position in the last two offseasons. Running back simply feels like one of the positions the Jaguars are going to churn talent at because they know that is ultimately the best way to build a room year in and year out.

This is not to say the Jaguars considered running back their largest post-draft need, but there was some separation made between two undrafted running backs at the rookie minicamp last weekend. This is a position the Jaguars are probably going to be consistently adding to in the years ahead, and that makes a lot of sense.

Why Ameer Abdullah

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Ameer Abdullah (26) returns a punt against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The next question would be why Ameer Abdullah? He certainly has a profile that stands out from the rest of the running back room. The Jaguars have a relatively young and inexperienced running back room, and Abdullah quickly becomes the most veteran member of the group with 154 career games and 26 startrs under his belt. The rest of the Jaguars running back room has combined for 151 career games and eight starts as a whole.

Abdullah is the kind of running back the Jaguars have liked to add in terms of veteran free agent options, too. He has a similar profile to DeeJay Dallas last year in the context of his ability to contribute on the ground, as a receiver, and perhaps most importantly, on special teams. Perhaps it is on special teams where Abdullah will have his best chance to find a role on the roster, too.

Abdullah has returned 170 kicks for 4,346 yards and 10 punts for 91 yards in his career along with 39 tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams, so he makes sense as a potential boost for Heath Farwell's unit -- especially if they want to find as many options as possible to be the team's new kick returner. Tuten returned kicks last year, but the Jaguars will likely want to change that with his role set to expand in Liam Coen's offense following the exit of Travis Etienne in free agench back in March.

Why Jackson Was the One Out

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, the Jaguars no longer really had room for another young running back following the signing and subsequently strong impression of undrafted free agent running back J'Mari Taylor. The Jaguars have stated that they considered drafting Taylor, and he told Jaguars On SI on Saturday that the Jaguars were the first team to ever show interest in him pre-draft. It is clear they are fans of Taylor and what he could provide their running back depth.

But with the addition of Taylor, the Jaguars' running back was not exactly an experienced one. Taylor is a rookie, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen are entering their second seasons, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. is entering his fourth season. DeeJay Dallas is the most veteran running back of the group by far, and keeping Ja'Quinden Jackson would have meant the Jaguars would be rostering four running backs who are within their first two seasons in the NFL.

Jackson stood out for the Jaguars in camp last year and brought value as a developmental power back, but Taylor can do more on passing downs and provides returner upside. If the Jaguars were only going to keep one of these young running backs, then it makes sense that Taylor is the one they would keep on the roster entering training camp.