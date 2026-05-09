5 Most Interesting Things We Witnessed at Jaguars Rookie Minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The rookies are officially back in school.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had 27 rookies -- 10 draft picks and 17 undrafted free agents -- take the field for rookie minicamp on Saturday, and we were there for all of the action as the Jaguars kicked off their developmental process for their next generation.

So, what did we see on the practice field at the Miller Electric Center? We break it all down below.

Who Looked the Part

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As always, it is important to note that rookie minicamp is much like any other offseason practice. There are no shoulder pads or contact, so it is hard to get a great grasp on specific positions. For example, the Jaguars only had three offensive linemen on the field for practice, so it is not as if they are going to put an entire offense and defense together to run plays against one another. With that said, it is important to look the part in these settings. If you can't here, then when?

Two highly-drafted Jaguars players who fall into that category are second-round tight end Nate Boerkircher and third-round offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Neither could truly shine and do what they do best as physical and violent blockers, but Pregnon looked like the gargantuan offensive lineman the Jaguars were promised. He is one of the most athletic and physically imposing linemen the Jaguars have on the roster just off his physical traits alone.

As for Boerkircher , he certainly looked like a tight end who has enough size to him that he will not struggle on the line of scrimmage. He moved more fluidly than I anticipated in receiving drills, too, showing that is not one of these tight ends who has gotten too big and gone too far toward the blocking side. Both of these guys looked as advertised as athletes.

Two Day 3 Picks Stand Out

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) and wide receiver CJ Williams (18) talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These are the types of practices in which it is easier for skill players to stand out than anyone else. Much of the practice are routes and concepts on air, which at least gives us a chance to see how much juice each target is bringing to the field in terms of their movement ability. Two players who stood out in that context were fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol and sixth-round receiver CJ Williams.

Koziol, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, looked like one of the most fluid athletes on the entire field. The way he is able to transition to a runner after catching the football looks as smooth as any other pass-catcher who was sharing the practice field with him, and it is already clear that he simply moves differently than most players at the position. Consider me intrigued.

Then there was Williams. The Jaguars had six other receivers go through practice (Josh Cameron stretched but then worked to the side due to a prexisting ankle injury. This gave Williams a chance to stand out, and he certainly did that. He showed off arguably the best hands of the group, made several nice sideline grabs, and was for my money the best receiver in the practice. It was a good start.

An UDFA to Watch

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) walks off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars brought in a healthy amount of undrafted free agents, and they will certainly going to give them chances to make the roster. The Jaguars kept two undrafted free agents last season in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, and it feels safe to say the Jaguars will keep at least one this season. A number of the interesting undrafted free agents are on defense, such as Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge, but the undrafted rookie who stood out to me was running back J'Mari Taylor.

Taylor was one of two running backs at practice alongside second-year running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, and he stood out in a big way. He looks like a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield, has more explosiveness than it seemed like was advertised. It is hard for a running back to make a big impact in a practice without pads on, but I thought Taylor took advantage of the oppurtunity in front of him. He also told me after practice the Jaguars were the first team to talk to him during the draft process, making it clear they have always been all-in on him.

Which Veterans Took Part

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chandler Brayboy (15), left, and wide receiver CJ Williams (18) use a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had seven veterans take part in rookie minicamp: running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, wide receiver Chandler Brayboy, tight end Patrick Herbert, defensive tackle Keivie Rose, cornerback Keni-H Lovely, and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad. These are all players who were on the practice squad last year, and they got a chance to get some extended reps this weekend.

The player among this group who stood out to me? Brayboy, who looked much more explosive than he was at this same setting a year ago. Brayboy showed off good hands, fluid routes, and showed some legitamate improvement compared to a year ago. He might be a guy to stash away as a potential option to be the No. 6 receiver.

QB3 Update

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) throws during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had two quarterbacks in practice: undrafted rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar and tryout quarterback Derek Robertson from Monmouth. Carter Bradley is entering the offseason as the favorite to be the No. 3 quarterback, and it will be up to Aguilar and potentially even Robertson to displace him from that spot on the depth chart. So, what did we see from the pair of rookie quarterbacks on Saturday?

Robertson throws the ball with good touch and he showed solid accuracy to each level of the field. Receivers did have to wait a bit on his deep passes, but he looked like he has the traits to be a distribute the ball at the position.

Aguilar did not look exactly sharp on a throw-to-throw basis in terms of accuracy, but he did show a live arm and his size stood out at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds. He looks the part, but he will have to get more consistent as time goes on.