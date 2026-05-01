The 1 UDFA the Jaguars Can Not Afford to Sleep On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added 18 undrafted free agents last week, which means there are quite a few potential gems who could reveal themselves over the next few weeks and months.

Considering the Jaguars' roster and depth chart were seemingly already set even before the Jaguars made 10 draft picks last week, it will be hard for an undrafted free agent to make this year's roster. With that said, it felt purposeful when the Jaguars took a leap on undrafted free agents Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, and each of those paid off.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) celebrates an interception by teammate against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

There are a number of intriguing undrafted rookies set to push for a final spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster , and there seems to be a real chance the Jaguars keep at least one undrafted rookie at cornerback.

But there is one of the undrafted free agents who, to me, is a fascinating prospect the Jaguars can't afford to sleep on: Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Case for J'Mari Taylor

For starters, the Jaguars did not add a single running back during the course of the draft despite a lot of projections and predictions for them to do so. There was even some speculation the Jaguars would considering moving up for Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, but the Jaguars ended up ignoring the position completely. They did so while adding multiple picks at tight end, defensive end, and wide receiver.

That alone is good news for Taylor, who should be able to compete for a roster spot depending on whether the Jaguars carry four running backs. They seem set at the top three spots with Chris Rodriguez Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr., but Taylor seems set to compete directly with veteran running back DeeJay Dallas for the No. 4 running back role.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor (RB19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Then there is Taylor's profile as a player. A former walk-on who transferred from North Carolina Central, he was a 1,000-yard rusher in the ACC. He has appeared in 51 games and has nearly career touches, so he has the experience and background the Jaguars have liked under this front office. There is also the fact he has experience on a number of units on special teams, including as a kick returner.

The metrics are also favorable for Taylor in terms of forced missed tackles and yards after contact, which suggests he thrives in the two areas head coach Liam Coen values the most at running back. He may not be an overly dynamic running back, but he has three-down potential and creates his own yards.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American running back J'Mari Taylor (4) of Virginia runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Finally, there is the fact that the Jaguars seem to be extremely high on the undrafted free agent running back. Jaguars EVP Tony Boselli joined 1010XL this week to discuss the Jaguars' 2026 draft haul, and he had an interesting note on Taylor.

"Oh, we are very confident in the running back room. We think we got three guys. We added J'Mari Taylor out of Virginia, who we really liked and considered drafting," Boselli said.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Tony Boselli during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"And the way the running back kind of class went this year, and how the draft went, a lot of those guys got pushed to undrafted free agents, so we made a calculation that he was the guy that we loved from the beginning, so we'll add him to the mix. But with the guys we have here, we're very confident

Taylor is a talented player, but the running back market made him available for the Jaguars later than it ever should have. Now it is time to see if he is able to take advantage of it behind the rest of the Jaguars' running backs.