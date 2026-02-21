3 Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing Keith Taylor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't spend much time with Keith Taylor in 2025, but they spent enough to want him to return this offseason.

The Jaguars re-signed Taylor this week, ensuring he would not sign elsewhere when free agency begins in just a few weeks. But what do we make of the decision to bring him back? We break it down below.

A role at cornerback is wide open

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. (39) walks from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While the addition of Taylor means little today in terms of the Jaguars' future at the cornerback position, that doesn't mean Taylor doesn't have a chance to land a role with the Jaguars' secondary this offseason. The Jaguars showed on several occassions last season that players can climb the ranks, with a number of players going from backups to starters and from the practice squad to roles on the active roster.

With so much movement expected to come to the Jaguars' cornerback room with Montaric Brown's and Greg Newsome's free agency looming, Jacksonville will be a prime spot for cornerbacks looking for an opportunity to land somewhere on the depth chart. If Taylor can make the roster as the No. 4 or No. 5 cornerback, that would be considered a win.

The Jaguars still need pieces

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As is expected, the Jaguars still need pieces at cornerback. This could change if the Jaguars retain either Brown or Newsome, or even both, in free agency. But in the event the Jaguars see both starters leave for new horizons, then Jacksonville will need to make multiple moves at cornerback to improve their depth even with the returns of Taylor and fellow backup Christian Braswell.

Travis Hunter's likely outcome of playing primarily cornerback will obviously serve as a boost, but they will still need numbers at that position since Hunter will also play a role on offense. They have some backup options to bring into the offseason program, but they are far from done.

Jaguars have a trend

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, the Jaguars' free agency plan has been simple. The Jaguars seemingly made their top priorities clear when they re-signed Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen during the season, and now their focus has turned toward bringing back some depth names. So far to date, those names consist of Taylor, Braswell, Matt Dickerson, and DeeJay Dallas.

While most of this list played a tangible role in the Jaguars' 2025 season to some extent, this is still a list of players who will enter the offseason on the roster but likely still fighting for a spot. With free agency just a few weeks away, this is where the Jaguars' focus has been,

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.