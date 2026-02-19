One Recent Jaguars' Draft Class Has Aged Remarkably Well

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As the Jacksonville Jaguars leave the 2025 season behind and move into 2026, one thing has become clear: the importance of the 2023 draft class.

A class that was much maligned at the time, specifically for its Day 2 selections, the Jaguars' 2023 class was one put together by a regime that is long gone. Despite this, its impact is being felt more and more each season, and 2025 was just the best to come so far.

2023 class

The Jaguars' 2023 class, put together by former general manager Trent Baalke and former head coach Doug Pederson, saw the Jaguars develop one of the largest draft classes in franchise history with 13 picks. As things stand today, seven of those picks played sizeable roles in some facet for the Jaguars -- whether in Liam Coen's offense, on defense, or on special teams.

Some picks failed to stick it in the league altogether, such as seventh-round fliers on defensive lineman Raymond Vohasek and full back/tight end/defensive end Derek Parish. Other players found themselves cut at a roster deadline after training camp, such as Tyler Lacy and Erick Hallett, while seventh-rounder Cooper Hodges has dealt with injury issues.

Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cooper Hodges (75) shown on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

But amongst the six players from the class who are not still producing, only one was really an early pick: third-rounder Tank Bigsby, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Even with the trade, though, Bigsby has been a productive player in the NFL and is a good player.

As for the picks that were base hits and, in some cases, even home runs, it is a long list. The Jaguars appear to have a long-term tackle in 2023 first-rounder Anton Harrison, whose fifth-year option will likely be picked up later this offseason. Harrison has started for the Jaguars at right tackle for three years and is set to enter his fourth year doing so.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Second-round tight end Brenton Strange has become one of the top young tight ends in the NFL and might be one of the most important players in the offense. Lacy was a miss in the fourth-round, but Ventrell Miller has been a productive backup, spot starter, and key piece of special teams.

Yasir Abdullah has been another core special teamer since he was drafted, while fellow fifth-rounder Antonio Johnson was one of the defense's top play-makers from a year ago. Then in the sixth-round, the Jaguars landed a potential star in Parker Washington and a solid backupcornerback in Christian Braswell.

Harrison, Strange, Johnson, and Washington were four key pieces to the Jaguars' run in 2025, and the way the class has aged, that doesn't look like it is going to change.

