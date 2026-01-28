3 Observations on Jaguars Retaining Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars now have a clear vision for the 2026 offseason.
The Jaguars announced this week that both offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile would return to the sidelines and Liam Coen's staff. So, what do their returns mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it down below.
Campanile's Return is Massive in Particular
Getting either coordinator back for the Jaguars would have been a significant win. Geting both back is the absolute best-case scenario for the start of Liam Coen's second offseason at the helm of the franchise. But the return of Campanile? That move specifically is one that could give the Jaguars quite the boost of momentum moving forward.
Campanile worked wonders for the Jaguars on defense in 2025, despite the only additions to play significant roles being cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Eric Murray, and seven games of Travis Hunter. Campanile could be even better in 2026 if more resources are thrown to that side of the ball. Plus, his presence allows Coen to set it and forget it when it comes to the defense, giving him the ability to focus on the offensive side of the ball.
Coen Now Has Time
As we wrote last week, there would have been zero cause for panic for the Jaguars if one, or both, of their coordinators became a head coach. Coen spoke the truth a few weeks ago when he said it is something that could hurt the team, but he also proved this time last year that he is talented and capable when it comes to staff-building.
With that in mind, Coen certainly now has time working in his favor. Coen likely spent the last few weeks looking at what a future without Udinski and/or Campanile meant, but he had no reason to plan for that scenario last offseason or in the middle of the 2025 season. Now, he gets an entire offseason to know that he is likely entering a final year with his coordinators, giving him plenty of time to develop contingency plans.
The Window Is Open
The window is wide open for the Jaguars in 2026. Gone are John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, and Sean McDermott. The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of question marks. As things stand today, the top four teams in the AFC next year appear to belong to the Jaguars, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans.
With the Jaguars getting a weak AFC in the same year that they are managing to return Coen's most valuable staffers, it is fair to say the Jaguars must go all-in on 2026 in some respects. Don't sell the farm, but maybe consider giving up a few acres.
