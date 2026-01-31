3 Reasons 2026 Could Be a Special Season for Jaguars' Brenton Strange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange looks like a true building block after a strong 2025 season.

Strange started 12 games as a full-time starter for the first time in his career, catching 46 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns despite missing five games. Strange finished the year as one of the NFL's most valuable tight ends, considering the lulls in the offense when he missed time and the value he brought to Liam Coen's unit in the run and pass game.

But there are enough reasons to think Strange can be even better in 2026 that indicate he is a rising star -- and here they are.

Another Year with Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, more reps alone with Coen as his head coach should lead to even more production for Strange. The Jaguars were big fans of Strange when they entered the 2025 season based on what they saw on tape. Then he impressed them in the offseason program, and then in training camp, and then he answered the call once the regular season rolled around.

The Jaguars had a pretty good idea what kind of player they were entering last season with. Otherwise, they likely wouldn't have been as confident to let Evan Engram leave. But with a year under Strange's belt in Coen's offense, he can only get better from here.

His Health

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you average Strange's 2025 per-game numbers over a 17-game season, Strange's numbers would have ben something along the lines of 65 catches for 765 yards and four touchdowns. Strange missing five games was the only reason why some believe he had a good season instead of a great season, even if the tape said otherwise.

The simple fact that Strange will be healthy and ready to go from the jump will play a big role in his numbers increasing and his role expanding. Give Strange a full season's worth of games as a starter, and he could be a Pro Bowl-level tight end.

State of Jaguars' Passing Game

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, after the. Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strange was never peppered with targets -- the most times he was ever targeted in a game was seven, which happened three times. He was a key piece of the offense, but it was an offense that for the for the first half of the season was more focused on getting the ball out to the receivers than the tight end position.

Strange saw a slight uptick in targets after his return from injury, but it was seemingly more so because the Jaguars transitioned to a pick your poison offense that spread the ball around. Coen and Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made it clear this is the direction of the offense moving forward, and that should benefit Strange.

