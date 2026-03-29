Ranking the Jaguars' Last 10 Draft Classes
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fewer than four weeks away from putting together another important draft class.
But before we see what Jaguars general manager James Gladstone does with his 11 picks in 2026, let's take a look at the last 10 Jaguars draft classes: ranked from worst to first.
10) 2020
Best pick: Davon Hamilton
Worst pick: C.J. Henderson
The Duval Dozen. This was ... an unfortunate draft class. DaVon Hamilton and former special teams ace Daniel Thomas are the only two members of it who signed a second deal with the team, and top picks C.J. Henderson, K'Lavon Chaisson and Laviska Sheanult were all busts, with two of the three being traded within their first three seasons. This was a complete dud.
9) 2018
Best pick: Logan Cooke
Worst Pick: Taven Bryan
The only reason the 2020 class was worst than this one was because the Jaguars wasted two top-20 picks in 2020. Taven Bryan over Lamar Jackson is an all-time miss, though, and only Logan Cooke made anything of himself from this draft class. He is pretty good, at least.
8) 2017
Best Pick: Dawuane Smoot
Worst Pick: Leonard Fournette
Cam Robinson deserves some consideration for the best pick spot as a result of his years as the starting left tackle, but Dawuane Smoot's reliability for multiple Jaguars defenses earns him the nod. Leonard Fournette was an all-time miss by the Jaguars in the first-round, though, and they did not get much else from this class.
7) 2025
Best Pick: LeQuint Allen
Worst Pick: TBD
Travis Hunter is going to define just where this class ranks, but it is overall too early to tell for most procolmations. They did clearly get a gem in seventh-round running back LeQuint Allen, however.
6) 2024
Best Pick: Jarrian Jones
Worst Pick: Maason Smith
Jarrian Jones, Cam Little and Brian Thomas Jr. were all solid additions from this class. With that said, they reached for Maason Smith with little payoff in the second and most of Day 3 were misses from the start.
5) 2022
Best Pick: Montaric Brown
Worst Pick: Chad Muma
Travon Walker is the best player from the Jaguars' 2022 class, but Montaric Brown in the 7th was the best pick. He just cashed in big and is one of the Jaguars' best draft success stories. The Luke Fortner, Chad Muma and Snoop Conner picks stick out like a sore thumb, with the Muma pick making little sense even when it happened.
4) 2019
Best Pick: Josh Hines-Allen
Worst Pick: Josh Oliver
This class would rank even higher if it was strictly based on how much money the group earned. Jawaan Taylor, Quincy Williams, Josh Oliver, and Gardner Minshew have all done very well for themselves, and Josh Hines-Allen is one of the best picks in franchise history.
3) 2021
Best Pick: Trevor Lawrence
Worst Pick: Jordan Smith
Trevor Lawrence is a franchise quarterback, so any class involving him is going to rank quite high. The Jaguars also got a lot of production out of Travis Etienne and Walker Little, as well as Andre Cisco for a few seasons.
2) 2023
Best Pick: Parker Washington
Worst Pick: Tyler Lacy
Parker Washington, Anton Harrison, Brenton Strange, and Antonio Johnson is quite the haul from one draft class. A few Day 3 misses anda Tank Bigsby run didn't work out, but this class could be a foundation-setting one.
1) 2016
Best Pick: Jalen Ramsey
Worst Pick: Sheldon Day
Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack, Yannick Ngakoue. Enough said.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley