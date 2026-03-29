Ranking the Jaguars' Last 10 Draft Classes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fewer than four weeks away from putting together another important draft class.

But before we see what Jaguars general manager James Gladstone does with his 11 picks in 2026, let's take a look at the last 10 Jaguars draft classes: ranked from worst to first.

10) 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) enters the field before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best pick: Davon Hamilton

Worst pick: C.J. Henderson

The Duval Dozen. This was ... an unfortunate draft class. DaVon Hamilton and former special teams ace Daniel Thomas are the only two members of it who signed a second deal with the team, and top picks C.J. Henderson, K'Lavon Chaisson and Laviska Sheanult were all busts, with two of the three being traded within their first three seasons. This was a complete dud.

9) 2018

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Best pick: Logan Cooke

Worst Pick: Taven Bryan

The only reason the 2020 class was worst than this one was because the Jaguars wasted two top-20 picks in 2020. Taven Bryan over Lamar Jackson is an all-time miss, though, and only Logan Cooke made anything of himself from this draft class. He is pretty good, at least.

8) 2017

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Best Pick: Dawuane Smoot

Worst Pick: Leonard Fournette

Cam Robinson deserves some consideration for the best pick spot as a result of his years as the starting left tackle, but Dawuane Smoot's reliability for multiple Jaguars defenses earns him the nod. Leonard Fournette was an all-time miss by the Jaguars in the first-round, though, and they did not get much else from this class.

7) 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Pick: LeQuint Allen

Worst Pick: TBD

Travis Hunter is going to define just where this class ranks, but it is overall too early to tell for most procolmations. They did clearly get a gem in seventh-round running back LeQuint Allen, however.

6) 2024

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Best Pick: Jarrian Jones

Worst Pick: Maason Smith

Jarrian Jones, Cam Little and Brian Thomas Jr. were all solid additions from this class. With that said, they reached for Maason Smith with little payoff in the second and most of Day 3 were misses from the start.

5) 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) celebrates his interception in the second quarter with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Pick: Montaric Brown

Worst Pick: Chad Muma

Travon Walker is the best player from the Jaguars' 2022 class, but Montaric Brown in the 7th was the best pick. He just cashed in big and is one of the Jaguars' best draft success stories. The Luke Fortner, Chad Muma and Snoop Conner picks stick out like a sore thumb, with the Muma pick making little sense even when it happened.

4) 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Pick: Josh Hines-Allen

Worst Pick: Josh Oliver

This class would rank even higher if it was strictly based on how much money the group earned. Jawaan Taylor, Quincy Williams, Josh Oliver, and Gardner Minshew have all done very well for themselves, and Josh Hines-Allen is one of the best picks in franchise history.

3) 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts to a false start during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Pick: Trevor Lawrence

Worst Pick: Jordan Smith

Trevor Lawrence is a franchise quarterback , so any class involving him is going to rank quite high. The Jaguars also got a lot of production out of Travis Etienne and Walker Little, as well as Andre Cisco for a few seasons.

2) 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Pick: Parker Washington

Worst Pick: Tyler Lacy

Parker Washington, Anton Harrison, Brenton Strange, and Antonio Johnson is quite the haul from one draft class. A few Day 3 misses anda Tank Bigsby run didn't work out, but this class could be a foundation-setting one.

1) 2016

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) runs down the field in celebration after his interception that ends Buffalo's final drive of an NFL football Wild Card play-off game at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Jacksonville won 10-3. | Gary Lloyd McCullough/For the Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Best Pick: Jalen Ramsey

Worst Pick: Sheldon Day

Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack, Yannick Ngakoue. Enough said.