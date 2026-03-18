3 Players Who Make Perfect Sense for Jaguars at No. 56 After First FA Wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is no pick with more intrigue around it in April than the No. 56 overall pick.

With the Jaguars having no first-round pick due to the Travis Hunter trade, the No. 56 pick will serve as their first chance to land an impact rookie. And after the first wave of free agency, some names should be starting to sound better and better from the Jaguars' point of view.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the "there is no way this player will be at No. 56." I am going to have to quote Mike Tomlin: we do not care. It is the NFL Draft, who knows! It isn't like we are mocking Arvell Reese here. With that said, here are three players I think are especially enticing for the Jaguars at No. 56 overall.

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest hole on the Jaguars' two-deep depth chart right now is at the linebacker spot next to Foyesade Oluokun. If the Jaguars were to play a game tomorrow, it seems like Ventrell Miller would be the most likely replacement for Lloyd. The Jaguars do not play a game tomorrow, though, and there is still time to explore other options. Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill could be one of the most interesting of those options.

Hill has the frame and skill set that is certainly reminiscent of Lloyd when he was coming out of Utah. His production as a blitzer works, too. This is one that simply has made too much sense for a long time now.

things that make you go hmm pic.twitter.com/PdDtZVbIi8 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 18, 2026

Georgia DL Christen Miller

Sep 9, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Ball State Cardinals during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It feels as if Jaguars general manager James Gladstone is keenly aware the Jaguars need to make more moves along the defensive line. For one reason or another, some have not been able to take shape over the last two offseasons. After not spending a pick on the position last April, perhaps that will change at No. 56. If it does, then Georgia's Christen Miller would make a lot of sense.

Miller has a high-floor as a run-defender, can be used in a variety

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars are going to add to the edge group at the No. 56 pick, then Missouri's Zion Young would certainly make a lot of sense for them to consider. The Jaguars have made it clear by now that they value power and physicality at the position, and Young certainly brings that in bunches.

Perhaps the Jaguars want to lean on second-year defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green. But if they want to give the room one more shot in the arm, then the productive and fiery Young would be an addition that would make sense on multiple fronts. It could also free up Travon Walker to be used in a more versatile fashion.