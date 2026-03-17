3 Jaguars Who Became Even More Important After First Week of Free Agency

JACKSONVILE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their roster change in a few important aspects since free agency began, even if they were one of the least active teams.

The Jaguars have seen big departures in the forms of running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd, while no additions at other spots have only added the pressure on several Jaguars. So, which Jaguars are even more important now after the first big wave of free agency?

Foyesade Oluokun

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) motions to the crowd after a sack on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8), not shown, during the first quarter an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Jaguars saw linebacker Devin Lloyd leave for the Carolina Panthers, it obviously opened the door for Ventrell Miller or a potential new face to take his place. And while there will be plenty of focus on Lloyd's replacement, the importance of Oluokun in his fifth year starting in the middle of the defense has perhaps never been more evident.

Regardless of if it is Miller, a draft pick or a new veteran that takes the starting spot across from Oluokun at linebacker, there will be some continuty disrupted. Miller knows the system but his experience pales in comparison to Oluokun's. A rookie and a new addition would be new to Anthony Campanile's scheme, putting even more of the onus on Oluokun.

Caleb Ransaw

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw one starting safety leave the team this offseason in Andrew Wingard, who signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. That doesn't appear to be an issue considering the Jaguars have an experienced veteran in Eric Murray and a fourth-year safety coming off a breakout season in Antonio Johnson. With that said, the Jaguars leaned on three safety looks last season and likely will again.

As things stand today, former third-round pick Caleb Ransaw could be the perfect option to be the third safety and, eventually, a starter. The Jaguars' staff loved him during the draft process and there seemed to be real buzz for him during training camp when he went down with a season-ending injury.

LeQuint Allen

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

LeQuint Allen already found an important role as a passing down running back for the Jaguars last season, largely because he is so gifted as a pass-blocking back. Now with the loss of Etienne and the addition of Chris Rodriguez Jr., who does not have much of a passing game profile, the importance of Allen has only increased.

It stands to reason Allen could see even more touches in the passing game, a step up from last season when he was mostly just a blocking back. This is the area the Jaguars will likely miss Etienne the most, and it is where they need Allen to step up.