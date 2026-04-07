3 Reasons the Jaguars Should Avoid a Dexter Lawrence Trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone is known for his home run swings, which means it is fairly easy to connect the Jaguars to most big names that become available one way or another.

The latest big name who has seemingly seen his name enter the market is New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. And while there are reasons for the Jaguars to consider making a move for Lawrence, there are also a few reasons they should display some caution. Here are three.

Jaguars should hold onto its top 2026/2027 picks

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars already do not have a first-round pick as a result of the Travis Hunter trade, which means their first pick is not until the No. 56 selection. The Jaguars need draft picks to continue to churn the roster and find the next generation of talent, so the No. 56 pick should be off limits too, even if Lawrence is by far the best the Jaguars would be able to do talent-wise with the pick.

As for next year's first-round pick, the Jaguars should have that off the table in any talks as well. Trading their first-round pick for Lawrence would mean they drafted just one player with three years of first-round picks, which is not a smart way to build long-term.

Why not keep DaVon Hamilton?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Lawrence is an all-pro talent, one has to consider the cost that would come with trading for him -- this includes giving up draft picks and then having to pay a steep price in terms of a new deal for the elite defensive tackle. The Jaguars could surely save on both costs by simply sticking with DaVon Hamilton.

Hamilton is due for a new deal after this offseason -- and no, he is not Lawrence. But he is an elite run defender and was the MVP of the Jaguars' elite run defense last year, and the Jaguars could improve elsewhere with their current resources.

Lawrence's 2025 production

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no question that Lawrence is an elite talent. He is one of the best defensive tackles of his generation, and he should have quit a few more years of top play considering he is still not 30. But when looking at the numbers, it should be a minor concern for the Jaguars and any other teams that, injuries or not, Lawrence's pass-rush production took a massive step backward last year.

Year Sacks Pressure % QB Hits 2024 9.0 9.6% 16 2025 0.5 5.9% 8

Lawrence will always be an elite run defender. What makes him such a special nose tackle has been his ability to consistently impact the quarterback as a pass-rusher as well, something most at his position can''t do. The fact he took such a step back last year is not exactly ideal.