The Jaguars' Next Blockbuster Opportunity Just Became Evident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are always looking for the next move. Now, one just became possible.

New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence officially requested a trade on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. And with this superstar defender, there is little reason to think the Jaguars shouldn't take a look into pursuing the blue-chipper.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dexter Lawrence Trade

Any blockbuster trade by the Jaguars for any player will always be complicated by the fact the Jaguars do not have a first-round pick due to the Travis Hunter trade . Without a pick until No. 56 overall, the Jaguars could be at a disadvantage if there are other teams willing to send a first-round pick this year.

With that said, the Jaguars do have 11 draft picks overall. If Jaguars general manager James Gladstone feels like he can make a deal without a first-round pick work, then he has plenty of 2026 and eventually 2027 picks to work with. While the Jaguars do not officially have three extra picks next year as a result of compensatory picks, they are surely expected to land them and have 10 picks for 2027 to work with as well.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence, who does not turn 29 until November, would give the Jaguars a true blue-chip player in the middle of their defense. A defensive front with Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker on it would likely impose its will week in and week out. Just imagine the No. 1-ranked run defense in the NFL adding arguably the best run-defender of a generation.

While Lawrence does not have many sacks on his 2025 tape, he is just one year removed from a nine-sack season and he has proven to be a top pass-rusher as a nose tackle. He is an elite player, and he is the kind of addition that would make the Jaguars contenders.

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He is of course due for big money, and trading for him would likely mean having to part ways with either Arik Armstead or DaVon Hamilton. But Lawrence is exactly the type of swing that Gladstone and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen should be prepared to take.

Teams may line up to offer first-round picks for Lawrence in the coming weeks. But if they do not, then the Jaguars shouldn't hesitate to pick up a phone and see what they can do for the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen.