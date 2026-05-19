A.J. Brown Dots Simply Do Not Connect for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has proven to be amongst the most aggressive front office executives in football, but even he has to have a limit. Right?

That is the question that is at least worth asking as disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been linked to the Jaguars more and more often in recent weeks. And while Brown is amongst the best players in football at his position, this is one move Gladstone should stay away from.

.@JamesPalmerTV on the Jaguars potentially sniping WR AJ Brown from the Patriots:



“I wouldn’t put anything past James Gladstone down there in Jacksonville… and I wouldn’t put anything past Howie in trying to find the best deal possible.”



(@UpAndAdamsShow) pic.twitter.com/pObPlMJRX5 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) May 19, 2026

Dots Do Not Connect

I have said in this space before that I do not believe it makes much sense to ever count Gladstone and the Jaguars out in terms of making a move. The Travis Hunter trade served as a loud proclamation to the entire league that Gladstone and the Jaguars would not hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal if they deemed it the right one.

Even after the Hunter trade, Gladstone and the Jaguars have wheeled and dealed in trades involving Jakobi Meyers, Tim Patrick, Ruke Orhorhoro, Luke Fortner, Fred Johnson, Christian Kirk, Tank Bigsby, and others. Gladstone may not have made any huge splashes this offseason , but everything about his tenure suggests he moves differently than cautious general managers.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But a move for Brown? That one does not quite pass the sniff test outside of the fact that it would be a defined home run swing. To the credit of those who have connected the dots between the Jaguars and Brown, Gladstone has not taken that swing this offseason and it feels like he is due for one.

It felt entering April that the only game really left in town for Gladstone to consider was New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, but the Jaguars had to sit out of those talks considering the Cincinnati Bengals nabbed him for a first-round pick in 2026 -- something the Jaguars never had.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the wake of Lawrence landing with the Bengals and Johnathan Greenard heading to the Eagles, Brown is the last blue-chipper who is available for trade until the next superstar wants to find a fresh start. Outside of Brown, the options for Gladstone to make a giant move before Week 1 are slim. If Gladstone wanted to make a splash, Brown is the only real one to make right now.

But entering the offseason program, it is hard to say there is a single position the Jaguars need help at less than the wide receiver position. The Jaguars had three different receivers hit 700 yards last season in Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington, and this does not even factor in Hunter and the snaps he will play on offense.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brown, of course, is a better receiver than any of the ones we just mentioned. But Brown is also rightfully compensated as such, while the Jaguars have three of their receivers still on rookie deals. Washington will not be on one for long, and a decision will have to be made about Thomas sooner than later, but the Jaguars are getting more bang for their buck at receiver than most teams are. Why change it?

Yes, Brown would give the Jaguars an elite talent at a critical position. But the Jaguars' passing game was not the reason they didn't advance past the Wild Card round last year. This would turn a strength of their team into simply a different-looking strength. When Gladstone makes a big move, it is to change the complexion of the roster. This would certainly changes things, but is it neccesary at this point in time?

It is worth pointing out that Gladstone and the Eagles have already hammered out several deals between each other. But until Brown starts to become a pass-rusher or learns how to cover Josh Allen's deep passes, there is nothing that suggests the Jaguars actually need him.