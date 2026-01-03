3 Reasons the Jaguars Will Win the AFC South in Week 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one more battle to prepare them for the postseason, and this one means something.

The Jaguars will battle the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale in Week 18, and a win means the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why the Jaguars will come away with a win.

Trevor Lawrence is still on a hot streak

Trevor Lawrence has been the key cog in the Jaguars' offensive explosion this year. With two more touchdowns, he will have the most touchdowns by any quarterback in a season in franchise history, underscoring the type of resurgence he has had. Never a volume producer of stats in the past, Lawrence has had some gaudy games over the last month-plus.

Lawrence's hot streak doesn't appear to be going anywhere, either. He was terrific against a top defense in Denver two weeks ago and his game last week against the Colts was better than the numbers said, with several blue-chip level throws made throughout the course of the contest.

Liam Coen, Anthony Campanile won't let it happen

The Jaguars have made sure to keep their focus on one week at a time throughout the season, but this week was always set to be different. The Jaguars have very real stakes on hand this week, and the Jaguars have not been shy to embrace the pressure throughout the course of the week of preparation.

Liam Coen and Anthony Campanile have been consistent throughout the season in terms of their ability to scheme and game-plan the Jaguars to success. I do not think that changes this week now that the Jaguars are very much so playing for something.

Jaguars' pass-rush should dominate

The last time the Jaguars played the Titans, they were without both Arik Armstead and Travon Walker. The Jaguars still managed to disrupt Cam Ward throughout the game, which gives some optimism that they can do even more damage this time around since two of their best pass-rushers will be on the field.

Josh Hines-Allen has had a fantastic year and will draw a favorable matchup against a team he usually does well against. With improved reinforcements alongside him that weren't there last time, this could mean a big game for Hines-Allen and the rest of the pass-rush. As talented as Ward is, this is the path for the Jaguars to take.

